Chiefs' Travis Kelce will return in 2025 for his 13th season with Kansas City

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season. They had the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs and made a run to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons. 

The Chiefs lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl and there was speculation about Travis Kelce’s future. On Tuesday, general manager Brett Veach told reporters that Kelce plans on playing in 2025. Significant news for the Chiefs with the NFL scouting combine happening this week.

Kansas City will have Travis Kelce back in 2025


With a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Chiefs selected Travis Kelce out of Cincinnati. He’s played all 12 of his professional seasons with Kansas City. Aside from his rookie season in 2013, Kelce has played at least 15 games every year of his career. Additionally, he’s played 16+ games in eight of his 12 seasons. The 35-year-old is a walking Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest TEs in league history.

For the last 10 seasons, Kelce has been named a Pro Bowler. On top of that, he is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. From 2016-2022, Kelce was first or second-team All-Pro every season. In 2024, the three-time Super Bowl champion took a slight step back in his production. Kelce’s (51.4) yards per game was the lowest of his career since 2015. The same for his 823 receiving yards.

Despite his production taking a hit, Kelce is still an invaluable piece for the Chiefs. His presence in the locker room and on the field is unmatched. Kelce is the longest-tenured player on their roster. He’s been around for all three of their Super Bowl wins in the last six seasons. With Kelce back in 2025, the Chiefs know they have that posistion filled for another season. Kansas City could draft Kelce’s replacement knowing the 35-year-old might be playing his final season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
