Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark will miss Tuesday’s game vs. Atlanta Dream as she continues recovering from a left quad injury.

On Tuesday night in Atlanta, one of the league’s brightest stars will remain out of the spotlight. Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever’s transformative rookie, won’t be taking the court. It’s been over a week since she last suited up, and the wait continues.

Clark has been nursing a left quad injury suffered in a May 24 game against the New York Liberty. Since then, she’s missed four games—each one watched closely not just by Indiana fans, but by a national audience captivated by her rise. Coach Stephanie White confirmed Clark’s absence on Monday, noting that while progress has been made, caution still reigns.

“She’s ramping back up,” White said. “But we’re going to be smart. We’re going to be cautious. We’re going to play the long game.”

It’s a reminder that sometimes greatness is measured not in minutes played, but in the patience to return when the time is truly right.

The Path Back: Measured, Intentional, and Focused

There’s a rhythm to basketball that lives in the lungs, the legs, and the muscle memory. Clark is finding that rhythm again—but slowly.

While she’s participated in drills, she’s not yet fully practicing, and her return remains day-to-day. The Fever’s approach has been clear: protect the player, not just the moment. It’s a mindset shaped by Clark’s own voice last week, when she said she didn’t want to “rush” back unless absolutely necessary.

Coach White echoed those sentiments Monday. “It’s completely different when you’re just doing one-on-one workouts versus playing five-on-five, moving laterally, sprinting end to end,” she said. “We want her in basketball condition.”

Caitlin Clark will not play tomorrow, Steph White says. She’s not necessarily cleared for basketball activities, but ready to start “ramping back up.” Sophie Cunningham was also limited in practice today. More: pic.twitter.com/jvehgM7VYv — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 9, 2025

And so the Fever wait. Not idly, but with purpose. The priority isn’t one game—it’s the arc of a season, a career, a future filled with promise.

Not Just Caitlin: A Team Healing Together

Clark’s injury isn’t the only one shaping Indiana’s present. Sophie Cunningham, another key contributor in the Fever backcourt, is also sidelined with an ankle issue. She, too, remains limited in practice, another name in the team’s growing list of short-term absences.

“This is an injury she’s aggravated a few times,” White said of Cunningham. “So again, it’s about playing the long game and doing it right.”

In the meantime, the Fever have steadied themselves. Since Clark’s absence began, they’ve gone 2-2—enough to hold a 4-4 record and a spot in the middle of the WNBA standings. But more than the wins and losses, the games have been a window into a team learning how to adapt, compete, and grow without one of its brightest lights.

Clark may not be on the floor, but her presence—her voice, her energy—remains woven into everything this team does.

The Bigger Picture: More Than One Game

The temptation to rush a star back onto the floor is real. The stakes are high. The spotlight is constant. But Indiana is resisting that pull, choosing instead to think beyond the box score.

“We’re working her back in very intentionally,” White said. “We want her back in rhythm, in sync, in shape. That takes time.”

For Clark, this chapter is new. The college phenom turned pro franchise face has rarely had to sit and watch. But this moment—away from the floor—may be as formative as anything she’s done with a basketball in her hands. It’s a lesson in patience. In poise. In trust.

She’ll be back. And when she is, the roar will be waiting. Until then, she prepares—quietly, diligently, purposefully—on the sideline.