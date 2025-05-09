The Cubs are promoting their top pitching prospect as the injuries to their big league club continue to mount in early 2025.

The Chicago Cubs are poised to introduce a promising talent to their pitching roster as they call up top prospect Cade Horton from Triple-A Iowa. Selected seventh overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma, Horton has demonstrated remarkable skill in the minors, boasting a 1.24 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 26 innings this season.

His ascent comes at a crucial time, with the Cubs facing injuries to key pitchers, including Shōta Imanaga, who was recently placed on the injured list due to a hamstring strain. Horton’s debut is anticipated to bring fresh energy and depth to the Cubs’ rotation as they continue their strong performance in the National League Central.

BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs are calling up their top ranked pitching prospect, Cade Horton. Horton posted a 1.24 ERA and has recorded 33 strikeouts over 29.0 IP in triple-a this season. pic.twitter.com/odpYj8DvZW — The Wrigley Wire (@TheWrigleyWire) May 8, 2025

From College Standout to Major League Prospect

Cade Horton’s journey to the majors is marked by resilience and rapid development. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton returned to the mound with determination, showcasing his prowess during Oklahoma’s run to the College World Series in 2022. His impressive performance caught the attention of the Cubs, leading to his first-round selection.

Cade Horton is heading to the big leagues! That’s ACE-level stuff right there! Congratulations Cade! pic.twitter.com/xpaDjwZCzb — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) May 8, 2025

In the minors, Horton continued to refine his skills, particularly his fastball and slider combination, which has been instrumental in his success. Despite a brief setback due to a rotator cuff strain in 2023, he has returned stronger, demonstrating improved control and pitch variety, including a developing sinker and occasional changeup. His dedication and adaptability have solidified his reputation as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.

Cubs’ Rotation Reinforced Amid Challenges

The Cubs’ decision to promote Horton comes in response to a series of injuries that have impacted their pitching staff. With Shōta Imanaga sidelined and other pitchers like Justin Steele and Javier Assad dealing with their own health issues, the team recognized the need for reinforcement. Horton’s consistent performance in Triple-A made him a logical choice to fill the gap.

His addition is expected to provide stability and maintain the team’s competitive edge as they navigate the season. Manager Craig Counsell and the coaching staff are optimistic about Horton’s ability to transition smoothly into the major league environment, contributing effectively to the team’s objectives.

Anticipation Builds for Horton’s Debut

As Horton prepares to make his major league debut, excitement builds among fans and teammates alike. His scheduled start against the New York Mets presents an opportunity to showcase his talents on a larger stage. The Cubs’ organization has expressed confidence in Horton’s readiness, emphasizing his maturity and preparedness for this moment.

Cade Horton is getting the call to the big leagues! His best season came in 2022, in which he pitched 88 innings to a 2.65 ERA, 33.5% K%, 7.7% BB% and BAA 9’of .190! Let’s not forget this was arguably the #1 pitching prospect before the injury. pic.twitter.com/zsY1HwZUna — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) May 9, 2025

While acknowledging the challenges that come with such a transition, there is a collective belief in his potential to make a significant impact. Horton’s debut is not just a personal milestone but also a testament to the Cubs’ commitment to developing and integrating homegrown talent into their roster.