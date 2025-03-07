NFL

Buffalo’s Terrel Bernard has signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension

Zach Wolpin
At 13-4, the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the fifth consecutive season. They were the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo demolished Denver 31-7 in the wildcard round. 

In the divisional, the Bills escaped with a 27-25 win vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, Buffalo’s run ended in the AFC championship game to Kansas City. During the 2025 offseason, Buffalo is signing key players to long-term deals. On Friday, they announced LB Terrel Bernard received a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

Terrell Bernard is guaranteed $25.2 million at signing


With a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Bills selected Terrel Bernard out of Baylor. The 25-year-old has played in 46 career games for Buffalo and has 31 starts. His best season so far was in 2023 when he played and started all 17 games for Buffalo in the regular season. Bernard recorded a career-high 143 combined tackles, 84 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six and a half sacks, three interceptions, five passes defended, and three fumble recoveries.

In 13 games for the Bills in 2024, Bernard finished with 104 combined tackles, 55 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three passes defended. He played in all three postseason games for Buffalo last season. Bernard has been a key starter on Sean McDermott’s defense. He wears the green dot on his helmet. This means he gets the play call from his head coach which he then relays to his teammates on the field.

Terrel Bernard joins Kalil Shakir as two Buffalo players who have been extended this offseason. He received a four-year, $50 million extension from the Bills. Shakir has a career-high 76 catches for 821 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards led Buffalo in 2024. Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard were both deserving of their long-term extensions with Buffalo.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
