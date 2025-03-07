Buffalo’s Terrel Bernard has signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension

At 13-4, the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the fifth consecutive season. They were the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo demolished Denver 31-7 in the wildcard round.

In the divisional, the Bills escaped with a 27-25 win vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, Buffalo’s run ended in the AFC championship game to Kansas City. During the 2025 offseason, Buffalo is signing key players to long-term deals. On Friday, they announced LB Terrel Bernard received a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

Terrell Bernard is guaranteed $25.2 million at signing

Another #Bills star locked in: The #Bills have agreed to terms with standout LB Terrel Bernard on a 4-year, $50M contract extension, per me, @MikeGarafolo and… @KyleBrandt, our Bernard whisperer. Bernard gets $25.2M guaranteed in a deal done by Ron Slavin of @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/YOTXhX4Bgt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025



With a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Bills selected Terrel Bernard out of Baylor. The 25-year-old has played in 46 career games for Buffalo and has 31 starts. His best season so far was in 2023 when he played and started all 17 games for Buffalo in the regular season. Bernard recorded a career-high 143 combined tackles, 84 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six and a half sacks, three interceptions, five passes defended, and three fumble recoveries.

In 13 games for the Bills in 2024, Bernard finished with 104 combined tackles, 55 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three passes defended. He played in all three postseason games for Buffalo last season. Bernard has been a key starter on Sean McDermott’s defense. He wears the green dot on his helmet. This means he gets the play call from his head coach which he then relays to his teammates on the field.

Terrel Bernard joins Kalil Shakir as two Buffalo players who have been extended this offseason. He received a four-year, $50 million extension from the Bills. Shakir has a career-high 76 catches for 821 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards led Buffalo in 2024. Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard were both deserving of their long-term extensions with Buffalo.