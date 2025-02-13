NFL

Bills’ James Cook reportedly wants $15 million annually on his next deal

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2024, the Buffalo Bills finished 13-4 and won the AFC East. They were the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo outlasted Denver and Baltimore but lost to Kansas City in the conference championship. 

Josh Allen won MVP in 2024 and he had a Pro Bowl RB by his side in James Cook. Recently, Cook went live on Instagram and pinned his comment that said “15 mill year.” That would make Cook the second-highest-paid RB in terms of annual average value. Will Buffalo give Cook that type of contract this offseason?

James Cook is seeking a deal that will pay him $15 million per season


With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Bills selected RB James Cook out of Georgia. As a rookie, Cook played in 16 of 17 games for Buffalo. He rushed for 507 yards and two touchdowns. During his sophomore campaign in 2023, Cook played in all 17 games and made 13 starts. His 1,122 rushing yards are still his career-high. Cook had two rushing touchdowns and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 25-year-old had a breakout campaign with the Bills in year three. Cook started in all 16 games he played in. Buffalo already secured the division and a playoff berth. That’s why Cook did not play in their 17th game. He finished with 1,009 rushing yards, His second straight season with 1,000+ yards. Cook finished with a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024. He was tied with Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs for the most in the NFL.

After his best season as a pro, Cook is eligible for an extension. He will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 worth $5.1 million. On Wednesday, Cook went live on his Instagram and pinned a comment. It said “15 mill year”, indicating that Cook wants $15 million annually on his next deal. If Buffalo gave him that deal, he would have a larger contract than Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, and Josh Jacobs. Only Christian McCaffrey’s $19 million annually would be larger. We’ll have to wait and see what negotiations happen this offseason between Buffalo and James Cook.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
