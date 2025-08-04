NFL

Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir is ‘week-to-week’ with due to a high ankle sprain

Following the 2023 season, the Bills parted ways with two veteran WRs. Between Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, they saw over 240 targets combined. That left plenty of opportunity for Buffalo WRs in 2024. 

Khalil Shakir took full advantage and led the Bills in receptions (76) and receiving yards (821). The 25-year-old is expected to be Josh Allen’s top WR again in 2025. Recently, Shakir suffered a high ankle sprain at practice. On Sunday, Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott said that Shakir is “week-to-week” and that it will take time for him to return.

Bills’ Khalil Shakir is ‘week-to-week’ due to a high ankle sprain


In the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Bills selected WR Khalil Shakir out of Boise State. Over three seasons, Shakir has played in 46 games and has made 21 starts. During the 2024 season, Shakir played in 15 of Buffalo’s 17 games and made nine starts. His 76 receptions, 821 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns were new career-highs. The 25-year-old was Josh Allen’s top target in 2024.

With the breakout season, Buffalo rewarded Shakir with a four-year contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth up to $60.2 million and has $32 million guaranteed. Sources around the league have reported that Khalil Shakir suffered an injury at Friday’s practice. On Sunday, Bills’ Sean McDermott said Shakir would not practice and is “week-to-week.”

Not ideal for the Bills at this point in the season. However, there is just over one month until the 2025 season begins. Is that enough time for Shakir to rest and recover? Buffalo had success passing the ball last through multiple players. No skill posistion player had 1,000 or more yards. Shakir’s 821 led Buffalo in 2024. They’ll need the production of Shakir in 2025 if they want to contend in the AFC.

While Shakir misses some time, Sean McDermott said this is a chance for other players to step up. On top of that, the Bills’ WR core is banged up ahead of the 2025 season. Curtis Samuel and Kaden Prather have been out with hamstring injuries. Josh Palmer is sidelined with a groin injury. Add Khlair SJkair to the list with a high ankle sprain. Keon Coleman and Elijah Moore are the healthiest WRs on Buffalo’s roster.

