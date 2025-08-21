Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (ankle) unlikely to play until October

Ahead of the 2025 season, several Buccaneers WRs are dealing with injuries. One of them is veteran WR Chris Godwin. During 2024, Godwin suffered a fractured ankle vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery and has been working to get back on the practice field. On Thursday, August 21, NFL insiders shared the latest injury update for the Pro Bowl WR. Team insider Rick Stroud reported that Chris Godwin has been activated off the PUP list for Tampa Bay. However, Godwin is not expected to play until October, according to Stroud.

Tampa Bay will wait patiently for the return of Chris Godwin

Bucs will activate WR Chris Godwin off the Physically Unable to Perform list and have him on their 53-man roster to start the season, per Adam Schefter. He says Godwin “still is unlikely to play until October as he continues recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered in Week… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 21, 2025

With a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected Chris Godwin out of Penn State. He’s played all eight of his professional seasons for Tampa Bay. Despite suffering a fractured ankle last season, the Bucs gave Godwin a three-year, $66 million deal with $44 million guarenteed. They’re not giving up on the veteran WR.

Chris Godwin had surgery on his ankle and has been working to get back on the field for Tampa Bay. He still has some time before that happens. However, the WR did receive a positive update on Thursday. Insiders reported that the Bucs have activated Chris Godwin from the PUP list. Next, he’ll begin his ramp-up process to be back at practice.

Sources: Buccaneers plan to activate WR Chris Godwin off the Physically Unable to Perform list and have him on their 53-man roster to start the season, but only to begin his ramp-up process for games, not to immediately play in them. Godwin still is unlikely to play until October… pic.twitter.com/zGaaVeTRYc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Godwin is not expected to start practicing until Week 2. On top of that, the WR is unlikely to play until October. Luckily for the Buccaneers, they have a rookie WR who has been the talk of their training camp this offseason. Tampa Bay’s 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is poised to make an impact from Week 1.

Egbuka has been turning heads ahead of the 2025 season for Tampa Bay. He’s expected to be the WR2 to begin the season alongside legendary Bucs WR Mike Evans. Emeka Egbuka can fill Chris Godwin’s void while the veteran WR works his way back on the field. When Godwin returns, the Bucs could have a star trio of WRs in 2025.