Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (ankle) unlikely to play until October

Zach Wolpin
Ahead of the 2025 season, several Buccaneers WRs are dealing with injuries. One of them is veteran WR Chris Godwin. During 2024, Godwin suffered a fractured ankle vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery and has been working to get back on the practice field. On Thursday, August 21, NFL insiders shared the latest injury update for the Pro Bowl WR. Team insider Rick Stroud reported that Chris Godwin has been activated off the PUP list for Tampa Bay. However, Godwin is not expected to play until October, according to Stroud.

Tampa Bay will wait patiently for the return of Chris Godwin

With a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected Chris Godwin out of Penn State. He’s played all eight of his professional seasons for Tampa Bay. Despite suffering a fractured ankle last season, the Bucs gave Godwin a three-year, $66 million deal with $44 million guarenteed. They’re not giving up on the veteran WR.

Chris Godwin had surgery on his ankle and has been working to get back on the field for Tampa Bay. He still has some time before that happens. However, the WR did receive a positive update on Thursday. Insiders reported that the Bucs have activated Chris Godwin from the PUP list. Next, he’ll begin his ramp-up process to be back at practice.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Godwin is not expected to start practicing until Week 2. On top of that, the WR is unlikely to play until October. Luckily for the Buccaneers, they have a rookie WR who has been the talk of their training camp this offseason. Tampa Bay’s 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is poised to make an impact from Week 1.

Egbuka has been turning heads ahead of the 2025 season for Tampa Bay. He’s expected to be the WR2 to begin the season alongside legendary Bucs WR Mike Evans. Emeka Egbuka can fill Chris Godwin’s void while the veteran WR works his way back on the field. When Godwin returns, the Bucs could have a star trio of WRs in 2025.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
