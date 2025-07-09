NFL

Buccaneers All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) will miss the first four games of the 2025 season

Zach Wolpin
Since he stepped foot in the building for Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs has been stalwart. The 26-year-old has played left and right tackle over five seasons with the Buccaneers. 

In 2024, Wirfs played in 16 of 17 games for Tampa Bay. He missed Week 12 vs. the Giants. Recently, Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud reported that Tristan Wirfs will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He’ll miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season for Tampa Bay. A massive blow to their offensive line before training camp started.

Tristan Wirfs will be inactive for at least the first four weeks of the 2025 season


With the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bucs selected tackle Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa. He was the fourth tackle taken in the first round and is easily the top player at his posistion. Wirfs came into the league as a rookie in 2020 and started all 16 games for Tampa Bay. He was their starting RT and helped the team win a Super Bowl in his first season.

For the first three seasons of his career, Wirfs played RT. Ahead of 2023, he made a seamless switch to LT. He is the only player in NFL history to earn first-team All-Pro honors at LT and RT. Tristan Wirfs has been an incredibly reliable player for the Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old has suffered a setback ahead of the 2025 season.

Buccaneers beat reporter Rick Stroud reported that Tristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery on Tuesday. Doctors found some additional minor damage. Stroud noted that Wirfs is likely to begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The All-Pro LT would then miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season.

Rick Stroud noted that the Bucs did sign 49ers free agent left tackle Charlie Heck. He’ll likely replace Wirfs at LT while he recovers. Heck was traded during the 2024 season from the Cardinals to the 49ers. Over his five-year career, Heck has played in 53 games and has made 20 starts. The absence of Tristan Wirfs will affect Tampa Bay’s offense. Luckily, it happened early enough in the offseason that the team has time to adjust. Wirfs will return in 2025, but they need to make it without him.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
