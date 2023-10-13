NFL

Browns News: Deshaun Watson Could Miss More Than Just This Week

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Cleveland Browns were warming up for their Week 4 game against the Ravens and were hoping that quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder would feel well enough for him to play. He was given the clearance by the team’s medical staff, but held himself out of the action as he claimed he felt pain when trying to throw.

Browns: Watson Could Miss Even More Time Than Expected

The Browns lost by 25 points to the Ravens thanks in large part to poor quarterback play, and it was thought that the team’s bye week in Week 5 would give Watson ample time to heal and return to be the starter. He was listed as questionable all week until the team’s final injury report was released, which stated that he will miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

But that might not be the only time Watson misses. According to Mary Kay Cabot, a beat writer for the Browns for Cleveland.com, the embattled QB could miss multiple more games on top of just this weekend. He is dealing with a strain-like contusion that is deep in his rotator cuff, which is making it impossible for him to throw without pain, and could need an extended period in order to come back fully healthy.

PJ Walker Will Get The Start This Week

It could derail the season for the Browns, which started off promising thanks to their defense that dominated through three weeks. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the starter against the Ravens, and he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. They’ll make a change this week, as veteran PJ Walker will instead get the start in hopes of better results. Walker may not be a big help in the turnover department, as he has 5 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for his career.

It is a tough time for Deshaun Watson to be missing games. The Browns need every win that they can get if they want to compete for a playoff spot in the deep AFC, and they could be as much as 1.5 games back in the AFC North should they lose to the 49ers this weekend. They are 9.5 point underdogs for the contest.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
