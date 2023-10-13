The Cleveland Browns were warming up for their Week 4 game against the Ravens and were hoping that quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder would feel well enough for him to play. He was given the clearance by the team’s medical staff, but held himself out of the action as he claimed he felt pain when trying to throw.

Browns: Watson Could Miss Even More Time Than Expected

Deshaun Watson could miss multiple more games with a strain-like deep contusion in his rotator cuff; he’s the #Browns $230 million investment, and they won’t play him until he can throw normally and pain-free: My report https://t.co/xLh1gMi0M3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 13, 2023

The Browns lost by 25 points to the Ravens thanks in large part to poor quarterback play, and it was thought that the team’s bye week in Week 5 would give Watson ample time to heal and return to be the starter. He was listed as questionable all week until the team’s final injury report was released, which stated that he will miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

But that might not be the only time Watson misses. According to Mary Kay Cabot, a beat writer for the Browns for Cleveland.com, the embattled QB could miss multiple more games on top of just this weekend. He is dealing with a strain-like contusion that is deep in his rotator cuff, which is making it impossible for him to throw without pain, and could need an extended period in order to come back fully healthy.

PJ Walker Will Get The Start This Week

Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.. PJ Walker will be getting the start #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/61VwsZGMzZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2023

It could derail the season for the Browns, which started off promising thanks to their defense that dominated through three weeks. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the starter against the Ravens, and he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. They’ll make a change this week, as veteran PJ Walker will instead get the start in hopes of better results. Walker may not be a big help in the turnover department, as he has 5 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for his career.

It is a tough time for Deshaun Watson to be missing games. The Browns need every win that they can get if they want to compete for a playoff spot in the deep AFC, and they could be as much as 1.5 games back in the AFC North should they lose to the 49ers this weekend. They are 9.5 point underdogs for the contest.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like