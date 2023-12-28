NFL

Browns Depth Chart: Amari Cooper (heel) is hopeful he can play on TNF vs. the Jets in Week 17

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
At 10-5 this season, the Cleveland Browns have battled through a lot of adversity. The team has used four different starting QBs in 2023. Somehow, they are five games above .500 and look like a lock to make the playoffs this year. The Browns have won six of their last eight games and will be at home in Week 17 to face the Jets. 

In their 36-22 victory against the Texans in Week 16, WR Amari Cooper had arguably the best game of his career. Cooper had 11 catches for 265 yards and two receiving touchdowns. An incredible performance for Cooper. However, he is dealing with a heel injury after Week 16 and the Browns play on TNF in Week 17. As of now, Cooper will be a game-time decision to play vs. the Jets.

Could the Browns be without their WR1 in Week 17 vs. New York?


With a game on TNF, the Browns have a modified week of practice. Amari Cooper did not practice once this week for Cleveland and that is certainly not a great sign. However, some players rest all week and then are ready to go. That might not be the case for Cooper on a short week. Cooper is “hopeful” to play in Week 17, but there are no guarantees.

If he does miss Week 17, the Browns are going to be in trouble. Amari Cooper is a big part of the team’s success in 2023. He’s had back-to-back games with at least 100+ receiving yards and one touchdown. It will be hard for the Browns to get that kind of production from anyone else on their roster. Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowl WR for a reason.


Cleveland will be facing the New York Jets on TNF in Week 17. They have two exceptional CBs in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Gardner earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and Reed has steadily improved this season. If Cooper misses tonight’s game, that only makes the job easier for New York’s secondary. Elijah Moore will become the Browns’ WR1 if Amari Cooper is unavailable.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
