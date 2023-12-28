At 10-5 this season, the Cleveland Browns have battled through a lot of adversity. The team has used four different starting QBs in 2023. Somehow, they are five games above .500 and look like a lock to make the playoffs this year. The Browns have won six of their last eight games and will be at home in Week 17 to face the Jets.

In their 36-22 victory against the Texans in Week 16, WR Amari Cooper had arguably the best game of his career. Cooper had 11 catches for 265 yards and two receiving touchdowns. An incredible performance for Cooper. However, he is dealing with a heel injury after Week 16 and the Browns play on TNF in Week 17. As of now, Cooper will be a game-time decision to play vs. the Jets.

Could the Browns be without their WR1 in Week 17 vs. New York?

#Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) is hopeful he can play tonight against the #Jets, but his status remains up in the air, per sources. The short week is tough. Cooper knows his body well. They’ll get a better sense closer to kickoff. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2023



With a game on TNF, the Browns have a modified week of practice. Amari Cooper did not practice once this week for Cleveland and that is certainly not a great sign. However, some players rest all week and then are ready to go. That might not be the case for Cooper on a short week. Cooper is “hopeful” to play in Week 17, but there are no guarantees.

If he does miss Week 17, the Browns are going to be in trouble. Amari Cooper is a big part of the team’s success in 2023. He’s had back-to-back games with at least 100+ receiving yards and one touchdown. It will be hard for the Browns to get that kind of production from anyone else on their roster. Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowl WR for a reason.

Amari Cooper’s status is still apparently up in the air for Thursday night’s game against the Jets. He’s dealing with a heel injury. Fantasy managers: pic.twitter.com/7OjxAMXX2O — Moody (@EricNMoody) December 28, 2023



Cleveland will be facing the New York Jets on TNF in Week 17. They have two exceptional CBs in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Gardner earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and Reed has steadily improved this season. If Cooper misses tonight’s game, that only makes the job easier for New York’s secondary. Elijah Moore will become the Browns’ WR1 if Amari Cooper is unavailable.