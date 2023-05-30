Brock Purdy Should Be Around 100% Before The Season Starts

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to be around 100 percent by the time the 2023 NFL season starts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport said on the Pat McAfee show that Purdy should be ready for the start of the season, leading to a QB controversy for the 49ers. Both quarterbacks in question,Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, will be coming off long-term injuries. The starter has been yet to be determined.

Purdy seemingly came out of nowhere during the last half of the season. He was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy stepped in. In nine games as the starter, Purdy threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns while only throwing 4 interceptions.

Who Will Be The Starter?

Given all of the draft capital they gave up to trade for Trey Lance, it would seem that they would want him as the starter. Given how Purdy has performed recently, this puts the 49ers in a tough position. Lance has only made 4 starts only throwing for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Lance is the more athletic of the two quarterbacks, however. He is shown to have great rushing ability. He rushed for 235 yards across four starts. Maybe this factor of his game will give him the edge over Purdy.

Their division is seemingly theirs to lose as there is not really much competition outside of Seattle, who made the playoffs last year.

Whoever is under center they will most likely be set up for success. San Francisco has one of the tip offenses in terms of talent and personal, however. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk have all shown to be one of the better offense cores in the entire NFL.