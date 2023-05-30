NFL

Brock Purdy Should Be Around 100% Before The Season Starts

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
purdy 121122
purdy 121122

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to be around 100 percent by the time the 2023 NFL season starts. 

 

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport said on the Pat McAfee show that Purdy should be ready for the start of the season, leading to a QB controversy for the 49ers. Both quarterbacks in question,Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, will be coming off long-term injuries. The starter has been yet to be determined.

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/gcdn/presto/2022/12/05/PPHX/cc56a781-1a11-4881-b532-0167a8851719-AP22339050928231.jpg?crop=5101,2870,x0,y259&width=3200&height=1801&format=pjpg&auto=webp

Purdy seemingly came out of nowhere during the last half of the season. He was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy stepped in. In nine games as the starter, Purdy threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns while only throwing 4 interceptions.

Who Will Be The Starter?

https://www.nbcsports.com/sites/rsnunited/files/styles/metatags_opengraph/public/article/hero/Trey-Lance-Brock-Purdy-GETTY-1449983989.jpg

Given all of the draft capital they gave up to trade for Trey Lance, it would seem that they would want him as the starter. Given how Purdy has performed recently, this puts the 49ers in a tough position. Lance has only made 4 starts only throwing for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Lance is the more athletic of the two quarterbacks, however. He is shown to have great rushing ability. He rushed for 235 yards across four starts. Maybe this factor of his game will give him the edge over Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the NFC West at -165 according to California sports betting sites.

Their division is seemingly theirs to lose as there is not really much competition outside of Seattle, who made the playoffs last year.

Whoever is under center they will most likely be set up for success. San Francisco has one of the tip offenses in terms of talent and personal, however. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk have all shown to be one of the better offense cores in the entire NFL.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
purdy 121122
NFL

LATEST Brock Purdy Should Be Around 100% Before The Season Starts

Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
i 1
NFL
Deshaun Watson Would Love To Have Deandre Hopkins
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

Cleveland Browns quarterback and former teammate of Deandre Hopkins Deshaun Watson said that he would love to have him.   #Browns Deshaun Watson says he would love to have DeAndre…

rsz nwxe0ondqcd3tccdkmmh 1
NFL
New York Jets, Quinnen Williams Are Close To Contract Agreement
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023

The New York Jets have been busy shaping their roster during the NFL off-season. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers was the most talked-about move and has made the Jets a…

rsz 16794079511643
NFL
Antonio Brown Offers Cam Newton $150K To Play Arena Football
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023
josh allen hailee steinfeld
NFL
Heartbreak for Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams as Bills QB Spotted With Actress Hailee Steinfeld
Author image David Evans  •  May 27 2023
rsz raidersjaguarsfootball 1
NFL
LOOK: Las Vegas Raiders Come Under Fire From Current, Former Players
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 26 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1 1
NFL
DK Metcalf Has Challenged Tyreek Hill To A Foot Race
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 26 2023
Arrow to top