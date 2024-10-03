The Brewers and Mets will face off in a Wild Card decider on Thursday night, after the Royals, Padres and Tigers all advanced to the Division series.

Brewers vs Mets Wild Card Decider

Milwaukee and New York are going to a deciding game in the MLB Wild Card round this week, after the sides couldn’t be separated in the first two playoff games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first game ended 8-4 to the Mets and the second matchup was a similar story, with the Brewers keeping themselves in the playoffs with a 5-3 win in Milwaukee.

No other game in the Wild Card round will require a third, deciding game, with the Royals, Padres and Tigers all advancing to the Division series having won both of their first two games.

The Brewers seemed to have thing all tied up on Tuesday night in game 1 but after giving away five runs and two outs in the fifth inning they lost, meaning they had to win two in a row to advance to the Division series.

Things weren’t much easier on Thursday for the Brewers, who were trailing the Mets by three runs to one heading into the fifth inning.

Milwaukee wouldn’t lie down easy on Wednesday though and three runs in the final inning was enough to force a game 3 on Thursday night.

The winner of game 3 will face the Phillies in the Division series, which will begin on Saturday afternoon.

Wild Card Playoff Schedule

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 8:38 p.m

MLB Division Series Schedule

Saturday, October 5

AL Game 1 : Guardians vs. Tigers

: Guardians vs. Tigers AL Game 1 : Yankees vs. Royals

: Yankees vs. Royals NL Game 1 : Phillies vs. TBD

: Phillies vs. TBD NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres

Sunday, October 6

NL Game 2 : Phillies vs. TBD

: Phillies vs. TBD NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

Monday, October 7

AL Game 2 : Guardians vs. Tigers

: Guardians vs. Tigers AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals

Tuesday, October 8

NL Game 3 : TBD vs. Phillies

: TBD vs. Phillies NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

AL Game 3 : Tigers vs. Guardians

: Tigers vs. Guardians AL Game 3 : Royals vs. Yankees

: Royals vs. Yankees NL Game 4 : TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)

: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary) NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

AL Game 4 : Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)

: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary) AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

NL Game 5 : Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)

: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary) NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)



Saturday, October 12

AL Game 5 : Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)

: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary) AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)