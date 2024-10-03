The Brewers and Mets will face off in a Wild Card decider on Thursday night, after the Royals, Padres and Tigers all advanced to the Division series.
Brewers vs Mets Wild Card Decider
Milwaukee and New York are going to a deciding game in the MLB Wild Card round this week, after the sides couldn’t be separated in the first two playoff games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The first game ended 8-4 to the Mets and the second matchup was a similar story, with the Brewers keeping themselves in the playoffs with a 5-3 win in Milwaukee.
No other game in the Wild Card round will require a third, deciding game, with the Royals, Padres and Tigers all advancing to the Division series having won both of their first two games.
The Brewers seemed to have thing all tied up on Tuesday night in game 1 but after giving away five runs and two outs in the fifth inning they lost, meaning they had to win two in a row to advance to the Division series.
Things weren’t much easier on Thursday for the Brewers, who were trailing the Mets by three runs to one heading into the fifth inning.
Milwaukee wouldn’t lie down easy on Wednesday though and three runs in the final inning was enough to force a game 3 on Thursday night.
The winner of game 3 will face the Phillies in the Division series, which will begin on Saturday afternoon.
Wild Card Playoff Schedule
Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets
- Game 3: October 3rd (if series is draw), 8:38 p.m
MLB Division Series Schedule
Saturday, October 5
- AL Game 1: Guardians vs. Tigers
- AL Game 1: Yankees vs. Royals
- NL Game 1: Phillies vs. TBD
- NL Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
Sunday, October 6
- NL Game 2: Phillies vs. TBD
- NL Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
Monday, October 7
- AL Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers
- AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals
Tuesday, October 8
- NL Game 3: TBD vs. Phillies
- NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
Wednesday, October 9
- AL Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians
- AL Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees
- NL Game 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)
- NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)
Thursday, October 10
- AL Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)
- AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)
Friday, October 11
- NL Game 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)
- NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)
Saturday, October 12
- AL Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)
- AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)