MLB

Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Preview, Live Stream and Key Stats

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
3 min read
Boston Red Sox Cleveland Guardians

The Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland on Friday 25 April, beginning a three game series and you can find our full preview, key stats and how to watch the game via a live stream below.

Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Preview

The Boston Red Sox, led by Trevor Story, will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field and Ben Lively will be hoping to make his mark for the Guardians as he is set to start for the franchise.

In order to make the best start possible, the Red Sox are set to start with Tanner Houck for the opening pitch which will be delivered at 7:10 p.m. (ET).

Each of these MLB giants come into this match-up with a similar state of momentum, as the Red Sox were beaten 4-3 by the Seattle Mariners.

As for the Guardians, they were beaten 5-1 by the New York Yankees in their last MLB encounter, but did win 2-1 in the overall three-game series.

The Cleveland Guardians currently sit second in the AL Central Division and third in the overall American League, winning 14 from 24 – losing the other 10.

In contrast, the Boston Red Sox have won 14 from 27 so far and sit second in the AL East Division – taking seventh in the American League.

Boston Red Sox Player Stats

  • With five long balls and 21 RBI, Alexander David Bregman ranks top for the Red Sox.
  • Similarly, Bregman has recorded the 32nd most home runs in the majors.
  • The American has five home runs in the 2025 season.
  • Batting at .250, Jarren Duran is on great form with seven doubles, a home run, two triples and eight walks.
  • The 28-year-old is on an 11-game hitting streak, hitting four doubles and a home run alongside a .286 in his last 10.
  • Wilyer Abreu could also prove crucial, hitting four home runs and ranking 49th from all MLB hitters.

Cleveland Guardians Player Stats

  • With an impressive .337 batting avg., Steven Kwan is the most prolific hitter for the Guardians.
  • Currently, the Guardians left fielder is on a seven game hitting streak, hitting two home runs and two doubles.
  • The Guardians will be hoping for a strong performance from Kyle Manzardo, as he ranks first for home runs and runs batted in.
  • Jose Ramirez has contributed with five home runs, nine walks and four doubles – ranking 32nd in home runs.

How To Watch Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Live Stream

For those wanting to watch this three game MLB series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, you can do so very simply.

This match-up will be shown live on AppleTV+, as the streaming service continues to grow its name in the world of sports.

All you need to do is create an AppleTV account and then log in to via your TV or selected mobile device, then at around 7:10 p.m. ET you can begin watching the match.

Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Info

  • ⚾ Match: Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians
  • 📅 Date: Friday, April 26, 2025
  • 🕛 First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • 🏆 Competition: MLB
  • 📺 Live Stream: Apple TV+
  • 🏟 Venue: Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH)
  • 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Boston Red Sox (-110) | Cleveland Guardians (-110)
