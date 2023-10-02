NFL

Bills Injury Report: Tre’Davious White expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles

Zach Wolpin
In Week 4, the Buffalo Bills routed the Miami Dolphins, 48-20. Josh Allen had a monster game with four passing touchdowns and one rushing. He was also 21-25 for 320 yards. It was a dominant win for Buffalo after the Dolphins were favorites heading into that contest. 

While it was a strong team win, the Bills had heavy hearts after watching one of their teammates be carted off the field. All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White is feared to have torn his Achilles and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season. Losing White is a huge blow to Buffalo’s secondary. We’ll have to wait and see if the Bills stick with their CB depth or look elsewhere.

Sadly, Tre’Davious White is feared to have torn his Achilles and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season


For Tre’Davious White, this is not the first time he’s had a season-ending injury. In Buffalo’s Thanksgiving game in 2021, White tore his ACL and it took his an entire year to come back. That limited the All-Pro to just six games with the Bills last season. In 2023, White had played and started in all four games before the season-ending Achilles tear.

White had to be carted off the field on Sunday vs. Miami and that’s never a good sign. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, almost 99.9 percent of Achilles tears are season-ending. His injury is also alarming because it was non-contact. Moving forward, Buffalo has some decisions to make on who they want to replace white at CB.


Luckily, Buffalo does have some experienced depth at CB.  They often use more than two CBs on the field at any given time and they have players who are ready to step in. While none of their backups are All-Pro’s, the Bills have the depth to try and make it work. Christian Benford will move to CB1 for Buffalo and Taran Johnson has a chance to be the CB2.

Johnson has played 78 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps this season. The Bills also have Dane Jackson, who plays more of a special teams role for Buffalo in 2023. However, Jackson played 82 percent of the Bills’ defensive snaps in 2022. Losing Tre’Davious White hurts their secondary, but Buffalo has players with starting experience in the past.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
