One of the premier games for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season is Miami vs. Buffalo. The Dolphins are 3-0 and the Bills are on a two-game win streak, scoring at least 37 in each of those games. However, Miami did score 70 points last game and it would be nearly impossible for them to do so again.

Both offenses are explosive and are one throw away from a long touchdown pass. Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen are set to have a big-time matchup this Sunday. They will never actually compete against one another, but it will be up to which offense can do enough. The O/U for total points in this game is 53.5 points.

Will the Dolphins lose their first game of the season on the road vs. the Dolphins in Week 4?

The Bills have won 9 of the last 10 matchups vs the Dolphins 👀 Will their dominance continue on Sunday? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ki8APIf6BW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2023

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Dolphins vs. Bills game.

1. Jaylen Waddle Over 59.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

This season, Jaylen Waddle has played in two of Miami’s three games. He missed Week 3 with a concussion but has cleared those protocols and is set to play this Sunday vs. Miami. Buffalo has won nine of their last ten matchups against Miami, but the Dolphins are looking to change that trend in 2023.

Waddle has eight catches for 164 yards this season in his two games played. He had four catches for 78 yards in Week 1 and four catches for 86 yards in Week 2. This Sunday, Waddle’s O/U for receiving yards is 59.5 yards. The former first-round pick has hit that number in both games he’s played this season.

2. Dawson Know Over 23.5 receiving yards @ (-106) via BetOnline

In 2022, Dawson Know was named a Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills. He had 48 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns. After his best season as a pro, the Bills went out and drafted a TE in the first round. Knox has been on the field for 72 percent and Kincaid has been on the field for 64 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps this season.

Despite Knox’s targets being down this season with Kincaid on the roster, he still has a track record of success vs. Miami. This will be his eighth career game vs. the Dolphins. In those previous seven games, he is averaging (37.0) receiving yards. For Sunday’s contest vs. Miami, his O/U for receiving yards is set at (23.5).

3. Raheem Mostert over 50.5 rushing yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

Raheem Mostert has carried the ball 41 times for the Dolphins this season and has 240 rushing yards. In the Dolphins’ 72-20 win last week vs. the Broncos, he carried the ball 13 times for 82 yards. The 31-year-old is averaging (80.0) yards per game this season. Rookie RB Devon Achane had 203 rushing yards last week.

This Sunday vs. Buffalo, Mostert’s O/U for rushing yards is (50.5). He’s hit that over in each of Miami’s last two games played. Buffalo only allowed three points last week vs. the Commanders. However, they did allow 70 rushing yards to starting RB Brian Robinson. With how dominant the Dolphins have looked this season, they shouldn’t have a problem with the Bills on Sunday.