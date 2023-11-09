The BetOnline free bet for UFC 295will give you a $1,000 UFC betting offer to use on the latest UFC pay-per-view card from Madison Square Garden, New York.



How To Bet On UFC 295With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 295 wagers Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

BetOnline Free Bet For UFC 295: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1,000 Free Bet)



The BetOnline free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1,000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s UFC 295 pay-per-view event, marking 30 years of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Deposit up to a max of $2,000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a UFC 295 free bet

Maximum free bet $1,000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline, who are one of the best US sportsbooks, will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 free bet. While the minimum deposit to unlock the UFC 295 free bet bonus is just $55.

Bet In Any US State With Offshore Sportsbook BetOnline

BetOnline are also based offshore so this means they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules. Meaning you can use BetOnline to place bets anywhere in the US – including states like California and Texas, who have are yet to pass laws on sports betting.

How To Bet On UFC 295 At BetOnline

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to ‘Martial Arts’, then ‘MMA’ in the left navigation menu.

Then find the ‘UFC 295’ tab down the left side menu and you’ll find all 13 UFC 295 fights on Saturday’s card – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

Why Join BetOnline For Betting On UFC 295?



BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for two decades now. They offer plenty of UFC markets so are a great choice to bet with ahead of Saturday’s huge UFC 295 card.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1,000. So, if you deposit $2,000 you can look forward to wagering $1,000 worth of free bets on UFC 295 this weekend from Madison Square Garden, New York.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but UFC lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the full UFC 295 fight card.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your UFC 295 free bets today – can Alex Pereira solidify himself as an all-time-great by becoming a two division UFC champion, or will Jiri Prochazka become a two-time UFC light-heavyweight king?

Main Reasons To Bet With BetOnline



50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast UFC markets for all the big events

Existing customer horse racing offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&Cs apply

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change