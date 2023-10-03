Soccer

BetOnline Champions League Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Soccer

Andy Newton
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display

The BetOnline Champions League soccer betting offer will give you $1,000 in free bets for the upcoming Group games this midweek (3 & 4 Oct) These free bets are available to use on any Champions League market for the 2023/24 season. Find out below how easy it is to join.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The Champions League Soccer With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Champions League soccer bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Champions League Soccer Free Bet

RELATED: Best Champions League Betting Sites In The USA 2023 | How To Bet On Soccer In US

BetOnline Champions League Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

The BetOnline Champions League and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the upcoming group games (3 & 4 Oct)

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a soccer free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 Champions League soccer free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For Champions League Soccer Betting?

BetOnline is an established site that has commanded the trust of sports bettors in USA for 20 years now. They offer plenty of Champions League soccer markets so are a perfect pick to bet on the new 2023/24 season from ANY state in the USA.

BetOnline offer a generous welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the Champions League.

Not only will new customers be able to explore BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook to the fullest with their welcome offer, but soccer betting lovers will find the best odds and latest offers on the latest Group games this midweek.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your Champions League soccer bets this week.

Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast soccer markets for various games
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
 Claim Offer

RELATED: UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs. Galatasaray – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H, Prediction

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

