See below the best offshore sportsbooks for Black Friday betting offers 2023 with over $4,000 in free bets to claim. You can then use these Black Friday free bet offers to wager on any of the top upcoming sporting events and being based offshore this can also place bets in ANY US State.
How To Claim Black Friday Offshore Sportsbook Offer With BetOnline
The first offshore sportsbook in the USA to join is BetOnline, where you can get a $1000 welcome offer with their 50% deposit bonus.
Let’s show you how simple this is with BetOnline.
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your sports bets
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Black Friday Betting Offers 2023
50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Black Friday Sports Listing: What Can You Bet On?
- NFL: Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets (3pm ET)
- NBA: 10 Games, including Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics
- NHL: 15 Games, including Canadiens vs Ducks
Plenty to bet on this Black Friday too, so once you’ve claimed your free bets from the sportsbooks listed there is an array of NBA, NHL and NFL matches to look out for. These include the Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets.
This will be the 116th time the Dolphins and Jets have faced off and it’s a close call in the overall series with Miami leading just 58-56 (1 tie). The best US sportsbooks are making the Dolphins the hot favourites at -460, or can the Jets cause the upset at +370?
What Are The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Black Friday Betting Offers?
See below our mini reviews for the top five Black Friday offshore sportsbooks in the USA.
1. BETONLINE: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Deposit $2000 to get the max $1000 free bet, or smaller outlays will still qualify you for this top welcome offer. Even a $100 first deposit gets you a $50 free bet.
Why Join BetOnline?
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer
- Sportsbook with 30+ year’s experience
- Niche markets for futures, player performance spreads and college football player props
- Operational for the better part of two decades
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Existing customer offers
- Wide variety of payment options including crypto
- No KYC checks
- Bet in ANY US State
- Generous welcome offer and comprehensive existing bonuses for all payment methods.
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
2. MYBOOKIE: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Get an account with MyBookie and that will get you a 50% deposit bonus or up to $1000. Meaning to get the full offer ($1000) you will need to deposit $2000.
Can't deposit the full $2000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.
Why Join MyBookie?
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer
- 1000’s of NFL markets including spreads, player props and futures
- 10+ years experience online
- Existing customer offers
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options including crypto
- No KYC checks
- Bet in ANY US State
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
3. BOVADA: 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Sign-up to Bovada this Black Friday and then deposit to claim their 75% bonus – up to $750.
Meaning if you deposit $1000 you will max out the full welcome offer – or even a $100 deposit gets you a $75 free bet.
Can't deposit the full $1000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $75 free bet.
Why Join Bovada?
- $750 Black Friday betting offer
- Focused markets with a strong focus on NFL betting
- Traditional and niche betting options
- Existing customer offers
- Live, in-play wagering and live streaming
- No KYC checks
- Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of online experience
- Bet in ANY US State
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
4. BETNOW: 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Join with BetNow ahead of Black Friday and claim their 100% welcome offer of up to $1000. Therefore, whatever you deposit first they will match – up to $1000. Even a $100 initial outlay gets you a $100 free bet.
Can’t deposit the full $1000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $100 free bet.
Why Join BetNow?
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer
- Over 20 sports to bet on
- Big NFL offering with popular and niche markets
- Fully trusted sportsbook with nearly 10 years experience
- Many existing customer offers
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options
- Bet in ANY US State
- No KYC checks
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
5. EVERYGAME: 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $500
Everygame are one of the go-to US offshore sports betting site that will reward new players with up to $500 in free bets with their 100% deposit bonus. Meaning whatever your first deposit is (up to $500), they will match.
Can’t deposit the full $500? Even a $50 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.
Why Join Everygame?
- $500 Black Friday betting offer
- Sportsbook since 1996
- Extensive NFL markets with traditional and niche options
- Leading welcome offer
- Weekly parlay prize draws
- Existing customer offers
- Bet in ANY US State
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Black Friday
The best offshore sportsbooks listed don’t have to follow any state gambling restrictions that may be in place. This means you can bet in regions like Texas, Florida and California – three big states that are yet to allow pass betting legally.
These offshore sites are fully legal and safe, plus have been supporting the US sports betting fans for over 10 years – many a lot longer. There are also some great free bets to claim when signing up with our recommended Black Friday betting sites below – $4,250 in total, which you can then use way after Black Friday 2023 has finished.
Once joined these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best sports betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets.