US Sports Betting Update for Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker



Although sports betting is still being debated over in some states across America – this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area restricted from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you bet on the Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker fight in the USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. Once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. Furthermore, the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

When Is The Wilder vs Parker Heavyweight Fight?



🥊 Boxing Match: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs)

Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) 📅 Date: Saturday December 23, 2023

Saturday December 23, 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 5:30PM EST

Approx. 5:30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Wilder -600 | Parker +400

Wilder vs Parker Betting In ANY US State With Our Featured Sports Betting Sites

If you’re looking to bet on the Wilder vs Parker fight in the USA, you can take your pick of markets for the big bout. The simplest bet you can place is for the outright winner on the moneyline. Just select which boxer you think will take the glory and place your bet. Parker is the clear underdog, so if you are backing the New Zealand native there is incredible value.

If you want to make it more exciting though, check out the props bets markets. These will give you markets for how the bout will be decided and given the pair’s knockout records this might be an avenue worth exploring.

You can also bet on which round you believe the fight will end in, whether the fight will go the distance or not, who will win more rounds on the scorecard, how many knockdowns there will be or a combination of different bets to really raise the odds. These are just some of the vast markets available when betting on the Wilder vs Parker fight from any US state.

Our recommended US sports betting sites have all the Wilder vs Parker markets you could want and offer you so much more in best odds and tremendous bonuses too.

Wilder vs Parker Betting Odds

Without a doubt Deontay Wilder is the favorite to win the fight, overshadowing his opponent in bouts, wins and knockouts.

See the latest Wilder vs Parker odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Deontay Wilder to win -600

Joseph Parkers to win +400

Will the fight go the distance?: YES +333

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct December 21, 2023)