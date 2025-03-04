Bengals’ Tee Higgins has been franchise-tagged for the second consecutive season

In 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals finished 9-8. That record was not enough to make the playoffs. The Bengals’ second straight year missing out on the postseason.

This offseason, Cincinnati has several players who need to be re-signed. One of them is WR Tee Higgins. NFL insiders have announced that the Bengals are using the franchise tag on Higgins. The second consecutive year Cincinnati has done this. They still have a chance to sign Higgins to a long-term deal before July 15.

Will the Bengals ever reach a long-term deal with Tee Higgins?

Bengals placed the $26.2 million franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins. This marks the second straight year that the Bengals have used their franchise tag on Higgins. pic.twitter.com/CBENnQe6FM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2025



The 2024 season was Tee Higgins’ fifth year with the Bengals. He’s played in 70 career games and made 62 starts. Injuries have been an obstacle Higgins has had to overcome with Cincinnati. In 2024, Higgins played in 12 games for the Bengals and made nine starts. Higgins finished the year with 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. His (75.9) yards per game was the second-most of his career.

Last offseason, Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged for $21.8 million for the 2024 season. Higgins has been tagged for the second consecutive season. This time at $26.2 million. The Bengals announced they are still trying to work a long-term deal with Higgins. They have until July 15 to make that happen. Over his five seasons in Cincinnati, Higgins has been a playmaker when he’s on the field.

Ja’Marr Chase and himself are one of the top WR duos in the NFL. The Bengals likely had to franchise-tag Higgins because Chase won the Triple Crown in 2024. He had the most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Chase bet on himself for the 2024 season and a massive extension is coming his way. Cincinnati could circle back to Tee Higgins after they put Chase on the books for a new deal. Joe Burrow has made it clear that he wants both of his WRs back in 2025.