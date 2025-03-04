NFL

Bengals’ Tee Higgins has been franchise-tagged for the second consecutive season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
Tee Higgins Bengals pic

In 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals finished 9-8. That record was not enough to make the playoffs. The Bengals’ second straight year missing out on the postseason.

This offseason, Cincinnati has several players who need to be re-signed. One of them is WR Tee Higgins. NFL insiders have announced that the Bengals are using the franchise tag on Higgins. The second consecutive year Cincinnati has done this. They still have a chance to sign Higgins to a long-term deal before July 15.

Will the Bengals ever reach a long-term deal with Tee Higgins?


The 2024 season was Tee Higgins’ fifth year with the Bengals. He’s played in 70 career games and made 62 starts. Injuries have been an obstacle Higgins has had to overcome with Cincinnati. In 2024, Higgins played in 12 games for the Bengals and made nine starts. Higgins finished the year with 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. His (75.9) yards per game was the second-most of his career.

Last offseason, Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged for $21.8 million for the 2024 season. Higgins has been tagged for the second consecutive season. This time at $26.2 million. The Bengals announced they are still trying to work a long-term deal with Higgins. They have until July 15 to make that happen. Over his five seasons in Cincinnati, Higgins has been a playmaker when he’s on the field.

Ja’Marr Chase and himself are one of the top WR duos in the NFL. The Bengals likely had to franchise-tag Higgins because Chase won the Triple Crown in 2024. He had the most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Chase bet on himself for the 2024 season and a massive extension is coming his way. Cincinnati could circle back to Tee Higgins after they put Chase on the books for a new deal. Joe Burrow has made it clear that he wants both of his WRs back in 2025.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Darnold Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST The Minnesota Vikings are unlikely to use the franchise tag on QB Sam Darnold

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2025
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Tee Higgins has been franchise-tagged for the second consecutive season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2025

In 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals finished 9-8. That record was not enough to make the playoffs. The Bengals’ second straight year missing out on the postseason. This offseason, Cincinnati has…

Shemar Stewart NFL combine pic
NFL
Three players who increased their draft stock after the 2025 NFL scouting combine
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 03 2025

The 2025 NFL scouting combine wrapped up on Sunday, March 2. Several top prospects did not participate in on-field drills. This happens each year and it’s not out of the…

Davante Adams Jets pic
NFL
The New York Jets plan to release WR Davante Adams if they cannot find a trade partner
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 03 2025
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
CeeDee Lamb Exclusive: Cowboys Star Talks Micah Parsons Extension, Brian Schottenheimer, Super Bowl Motivation
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Feb 28 2025
James Pearce Jr. tennessee
NFL
2025 NFL combine: Tennessee’s DL James Pearce Jr. ran a blazing 4.47 40-yard dash
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2025
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
Deebo Samuel has been granted permission to seek a trade from the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2025
Arrow to top