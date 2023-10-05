NFL

Bears vs Commanders NFL Betting Offer: Everygame $500 Thursday Night Football Free Bet

Andy Newton
Claim the Bears vs Commanders NFL betting offer with Everygame that will land new players up to $500 in Thursday Night Football free bets. Read on to see how easy this NFL betting offer is to claim.

Bears vs Commanders Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 With Everygame

The Bears vs Commanders NFL betting offer from Everygame is a simple 100% deposit bonus – so it does exactly what it says on the tin.

They will match your opening deposit – up to $500 – which you could then use on tonight’s Bears vs Commanders Thursday Night game as the NFL week 5 fixtures get going.

How To Claim Your Bears vs Commanders NFL Betting Offer:

  1. Join Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in Bears vs Commanders betting offer
RELATED: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Bears vs Commanders NFL Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Bears vs Commanders NFL betting offer bonus is one most straight forward to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 5 matches that kick-off tonight with the struggling Chicago Bears away to the Washington Commanders.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why Join Everygame For NFL Betting

Aside from their easy-to-understand 100% deposit bonus for new players (up to $500) – at Everygame their customers will have all the popular NFL markets to pick from for all the matches across the 2023/24 season.

The Everygame offering is also available to residents in the US and Canada – plus they accept payment options, including credit card and crypto.

Another added bonus with Everygame is they can be uses to bet in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to comply to the set state gambling rules or laws.

So, if you live in areas like Texas and California you can use Everygame to bet on the NFL.

With no KYC checks either, then signing up is super-easy – meaning you can get an account in time for tonight’s Thursday night football action between the Bears and Commanders.

  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Chicago Bears @ +215
  • Washington Commanders @ -255

Note: Odds are subject to change

Why Bet with Everygame?

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023 season
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jets, Lions, and Bills Among Consensus Picks

Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

