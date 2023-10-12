NFL

Bears’ D.J. Moore thinks the offense took ‘a giant step’ in weeks 4 and 5 and is moving in the right direction

Zach Wolpin
Despite a 1-4 record this season, the Chicago Bears feel like their offense has taken a step forward. In their Week 5 win vs. the Commanders, the Bears scored a season-high 40 points. Justin Fields and D.J. Moore had an elite connection that game and were constantly making big plays happen. 

Moore had his breakout game in Week 5 with the Bears. He had eight catches for 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns in an incredible game for the 26-year-old. After the past two weeks, Moore feels like the Bears’ offense took “a giant step” and are trending in the right direction. Chicago has scored 68 points over their last two games and has a winnable game this weekend vs. the Vikings.

If D.J. Moore keeps up his production this season, he could earn his first Pro Bowl selection


In five games played for the Bears this season, D.J Moore is having one of the best starts. He has 27 catches for 531 receiving yards. Additionally, his five receiving touchdowns are tied with Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs for the most in the NFL this season. Moore is averaging (106.2) yards per game in 2023. If he can keep that kind of production going, he’ll shatter his previous career high for receiving yards in a single season.

The 26-year-old has played in 17 games each of the last two seasons. If he does that again this season and keeps his production up, Moore could be looking at 1,750+ receiving yards. That would shatter his previous career-high of 1,193 in 2020. When speaking to the media, Moore said he feels the offense clicked differently in weeks 4 and 5.


Over that two-game span, he had 16 catches for 361 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While the Bears only have one win this season, they are trending in the right direction with Moore as their WR1. It was only a matter of time before he started to show why Chicago traded away the #1 overall pick in 2023 to get him. He’s lived up to their expectations and them some through five games. There’s a lot of promise for the team’s future between Justin Fields and D.J. Moore.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
