Baltimore Ravens Haven’t Lost A Preseason Game Since 2015

The last time that the Baltimore Ravens lost a preseason game, the President of the United States was Barack Obama. The national average price for a gallon of gas was $2.72, and current Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was a freshman in high school.

Ravens Have Won 24 Straight Preseason Games

And add on one more: Ravens extended their NFL-record preseason game winning streak to 24 straight games. Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015. https://t.co/mTqwzrHcCu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2023

And in their first preseason game of the 2023 season, Baltimore was able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night, extending their exhibition win streak to an incredible 24 games.

Win streaks in the NFL are hard to come by regardless of the time of year. The longest win streak in league history came over the span of two seasons, when the Colts won 23 in a row between 2008 and 2009. The longest streak that included postseason games came from the New England Patriots, who took 21 straight in 2003-2004.

But the Ravens have officially topped those marks, albeit by way of the preseason. John Harbaugh and his team have been victorious in their last 24 tries, though they keep the talk about it to a minimum, much like a no-hitter in baseball.

The streak was in jeopardy at times last night. The Eagles were up 13-7 at one point in the first half, and they had a chance to put Baltimore away in the 4th quarter. Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown threw a pick-6 with less than 7 minutes on the clock, bringing the Eagles to within 1 point with the score at 20-19.

Harbaugh Doesn’t Talk About The Streak

“They’re chasing perfection.” Head coach John Harbaugh on the offense: pic.twitter.com/eu1yaXc0sW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2023

Philadelphia opted to go for the kill, choosing to attempt a two-point conversion and go for the win. The try was unsuccessful, and the Ravens were able to hold on and come out with a victory.

The previous longest preseason winning streak was held by Vince Lonbardi and the Green Bay Packers, who won 19 straight starting in 1959. The teams that currently trail the Ravens in the longest current win streaks are the Bears and Raiders, who have each won 4 straight.

They will look to keep the streak alive next Monday Night when they travel down the road to Washington in order to take on the Commanders.

