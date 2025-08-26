As expected, the Giants released local fan favorite QB Tommy DeVito

Carrying four QBs on a 53-man NFL roster is highly uncommon. The New York Giants were not going to break that trend ahead of 2025. This offseason, the team had plenty of depth at QB.

New York signed veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Additionally, the team traded up in 2025 to draft QB Jaxson Dart. That left former undrafted QB Tommy DeVito as the odd man out. As expected, he was released by the Giants on Tuesday. DeVito has proven he has the skillset to be a competent backup QB in the NFL. If he goes unsigned, expect DeVito to land on New York’s practice squad.

Tommy DeVito was released by the Giants on Tuesday



In 2023, QB Tommy DeVito went undrafted out of Illinois. Eventually, he signed with the New York Giants. DeVito is a New Jersey native, and the local team gave him an opportunity. With injuries to the starting and backup QB in 2023, Tommy DeVito played in nine games and made six starts for New York. He went 3-3 in six starts and even won three consecutive games.

During 2024, DeVito saw limited action for New York, making two starts and going 0-2. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Giants made several upgrades to the QB room. They added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston via free agency. On top of that, they drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round out of Ole Miss. Unfortunately, that made Tommy DeVito the obvious fourth-string QB on New York’s roster.

The Giants are releasing Tommy DeVito, per source. He was odd-man out from start of summer with Giants adding 3 QBs. DeVito was a great story as an undrafted free agent. He proved he can play. Went 3-5 as a starter. Has 8 TDs and 3 INTs in 12 career games. He’ll have options. pic.twitter.com/dIvbBDAQo5 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 26, 2025

Despite being last on the depth chart, DeVito had the most experience of any QB in Brian Daboll’s system. DeVito was set to enter his third year in New York’s offense. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxon Dart are all learning a brand-new offense in 2025. In the 2025 preseason, Tommy DeVito played well for the Giants.

In what might have been his final game with the team, DeVito was 17-20 for 198 yards and three passing touchdowns. Over two seasons, DeVito has proven he is a capable backup QB. Will the 27-year-old get another opportunity in the NFL? Or was he a one-hit wonder with the New York Giants?