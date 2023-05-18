Antonio Brown Set To Make His Return To Football

After two years away from the game, Antonio Brown is officially making his return to football. As reported on Wednesday, he will be suiting up for the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League for an upcoming game.

Antonio Brown Set To Play For Albany Empire

Albany Empire Owner Antonio Brown told me he is going to suit up and play for the Empire as soon as their next home game May 27th at MVP Arena. Brown is a 7 time NFL Pro-Bowler WR who played 10 years with the Steelers. @WNYT @albanyempire — Rodger Wyland (@RodgerWyland) May 17, 2023

We know Brown more for his off-field antics than any of his stellar performances as a player. Things got interesting for the All-Pro wide receiver once he started playing for the Oakland Raiders, when Brown seemed to grab a headline every other day. There was the frostbite incident, the helmet controversy, and the issues with management that all contributed to him never actually playing a game for the silver and black.

Brown became a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but things fell apart quickly after that. His final game with the Bucs featured the infamous incident in which he took his pads and shirt off and ran off of the field in the middle of the game. Brown has been the center of countless other headline-making antics in the two years since his retirement.

But it looks like he’s ready to get back into the game. Antonio Brown has likely tried his hand at finding a job in the NFL, but it is highly doubtful that any franchise would want to deal with the headache. But there is a team in the Arena Football League that is willing.

Update: Pro-Bowl WR Antonio Brown is returning to play football. Brown says he will play in the Arena League for the Albany Empire in their next home game on May 27th. (via @RodgerWyland) pic.twitter.com/mYSIQZ71jj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2023

It is disputed whether or not Brown owns the Albany Empire. There are conflicting reports made about a story that gave 95% ownership of the team to the wide receiver, but he apparently has a good enough relationship with the franchise to be able to suit up for them.

According to Roger Wyland of WNYT in Albany, Brown will suit up for the team in the very near future. Wyland says that Brown reported the news himself, and that the appearance may come as early as May 27th during the Empire’s next home game.

Will it actually take place? Antonio Brown has been anything but a loyal teammate or law-abiding citizen over the last few years, and much of what he says should be taken with a grain of salt. We won’t hold our breath on him actually playing in a football game this month.

