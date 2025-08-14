All signs point to rookie Tate Ratledge starting for the Lions in 2025

As a shock to the Lions, All-Pro center Frank Ragnow retired on June 2. This left a massive void in Detroit’s offensive line. However, the team drafted well and will be able to shuffle the offensive line around.

Rookie Tate Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow were competing for center once the Lions lost Frank Ragnow. Recently, head coach Dan Campbell had high praise for Ratledge. He said the 24-year-old looked like a “starting NFL guard” at practice. All signs point to Tate Ratledge staying at his natural posistion of guard. Graham Glasgow has played center for the Lions in the past. He’s capable of making the switch.

Tate Ratledge is expected to start at RG for the Lions in 2025

Dan Campbell on Lions Rookie Tate Ratledge 👀 “Tate Ratledge looked like a starting NFL guard yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/EIAD9AI9QI — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 14, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Lions drafted Tate Ratledge out of Georgia. He’s an experienced offensive lineman who spent five seasons with the Bulldogs. Ratledge started from 2022 to 2024 for Georgia and is a two-time National champion. When training camp started for the Lions, Tate Ratledge was taking reps with the starting offensive line at center.

Midway through August, Ratledge has moved over to right guard for the Lions. At Wednesday’s joint practice with the Dolphins, Ratledge started at RG for Detroit. Speaking with the media on Thursday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said Ratledge looks like a “starting NFL guard.”

The makings of the Tate Ratledge trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/kWCnpz3lwW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 30, 2025

Tate Ratledge made his preseason debut for the Lions last weekend vs. the Falcons. He was on the field for 15 pass-blocking reps and only allowed one pressure on the quarterback. An impressive debut for the rookie. Detroit hopes that Ratledge is a player they can rely on for years to come. Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow will both enter their 10th professional season in 2025, all with the Detroit Lions.

Last season, the Lions’ offense averaged 149.4 rushing yards per game. That was the third-most in the NFL behind the Ravens and Eagles. Detroit leaned on the run game in 2024. Between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the duo had 28 rushing touchdowns for the Lions. The team expects Tate Ratledge to be a plug-and-play starter from day one who can help keep their offensive line consistent.