After three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Jake Moody

With how talented kickers have become in 2025, it’s easy to get replaced. Hitting field goals from 50 yards or closer at a consistent rate is the new standard in the NFL.

At the end of the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers had trouble with their field goal kicker, Jake Moody. These issues carried into the 2025 season, and the team was quick to correct them. On Tuesday, the 49ers waived Jake Moody after three seasons. San Francisco used a third-round pick on Moody in the 2023 draft.

Jake Moody lost his spot as the starting kicker for the 49ers

The #49ers have released K Jake Moody, their 3rd-round pick in 2023, per NFL Network. He will go on waivers. pic.twitter.com/iXxPFHty04 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2025



In the 2023 NFL draft, the 49ers used the 99th overall pick to select Jake Moody out of Michigan. Since 2000, he has been one of 49 kickers to be drafted. Let alone be chosen in the third round. However, Moody had a pedigree coming out of college. He was named an All-American with Michigan in 2021. During that season, Moody went 23-25 on field goals and 56-56 on extra point attempts. During his final collegiate season in 2022, Moody led the nation with 35 field goals attempted and 29 field goals made.

As a rookie with the 49ers in 2023, Jake Moody played in all 17 games. He was 21-25 on field goals and 60-61 on extra point attempts. Moody carried that momentum into his 2024 campaign. He began the year 13-14 on field goals but suffered a right ankle sprain. After missing three games, Moody made a comeback, but was not himself.

The 49ers are signing kicker Eddy Pineiro, per source. After moving Jake Moody, San Francisco adds the 29-year-old veteran, who spent 2022-24 with the Panthers and was brought in for a workout Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/oAA9LKgin7 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 9, 2025

Upon returning in Week 10, Moody went 11-20. Jake Moody looked like a different player at the end of 2024. Unfortunately, that carried into his first game in 2025. Against the Seahawks in Week 1, Moody missed a 27-yard field goal and had a 36-yard field goal blocked. On Tuesday, Mooday was waived by the 49ers. Since then, they’ve replaced him with veteran kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old spent the last three seasons as the kicker for the Carolina Panthers. He was not re-signed this offseason and was waiting for an opportunity. After just one week, the 49ers have made a kicking change and hired Eddy Piñeiro. Over the last three seasons, Piñeiro made 88.9% of his field goal attempts for the Panthers. Far better than the production the 49ers were getting from Jake Moody. Eddy Piñeiro will kick for San Francisco in their Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.