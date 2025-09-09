NFL

49ers’ George Kittle (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks due to injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
George Kittle 49ers pic
George Kittle 49ers pic

In Week 1, the 49ers were on the road for an NFC West rivalry game vs. the Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the Niners scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat Seattle 17-13 for the win. 

San Francisco’s All-Pro TE George Kittle started the game hot with four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Kittle was seen on the sideline wearing a hat and was later ruled out of the game. He was dealing with a hamstring injury. Kittle had an MRI on Monday, and the 31-year-old is set to miss multiple weeks. Not ideal for the 49ers, who are dealing with several injuries on offense.

George Kittle is set to miss time for the 49ers


The 49ers walked away with a win in Week 1, but at what cost? San Francisco has several important offensive players on the injury report. Tight end George Kittle has the worst injury news so far. On Monday, NFL insiders announced that Kittle is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. Last season, Kittle played in 15 of 17 games for the 49ers. After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, Kittle will likely play fewer than 15 games in 2025.

After George Kittle, on the depth chart at TE are Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell. Tonges caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass from Niners QB Brock Purdy. The backup TE finished the game with three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell will fill in at TE while Kittle misses time.

Additionally, starting QB Brock Purdy walked away from Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with multiple injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy is dealing with a toe and shoulder issue. However, the toe injury is much worse for Purdy. His injury status will be determined later this week. San Francisco’s backup QB is former Patriots starter Mac Jones.

Niners WR Juan Jennings suffered a shoulder injury during their Week 1 matchup vs. the Seahawks. He had a CT scan, and his injury does not appear serious. This is some positivity for the team after the news of George Kittle. San Francisco is on the road in Week 2 for a matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints. Will Brock Purdy be available in Week 2 after suffering a toe and shoulder injury in Week 1?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian Watson Packers pic
NFL

LATEST Green Bay signed Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million extension

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025
Jake Moody 49ers pic
NFL
After three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Jake Moody
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025

With how talented kickers have become in 2025, it’s easy to get replaced. Hitting field goals from 50 yards or closer at a consistent rate is the new standard in…

George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ George Kittle (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025

In Week 1, the 49ers were on the road for an NFC West rivalry game vs. the Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the Niners scored 10 points in the fourth quarter…

Tank Bigsby Jaguars pic
NFL
The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025
Christian Darrisaw Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to play on MNF in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 08 2025
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
Miami’s Tyreek Hill is ‘absolutely’ on track to play Week 1 vs. the Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2025
Christian Kirk Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ Christian Kirk (hamstring) is expected to miss Week 1 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2025
Arrow to top