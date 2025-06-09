NFL

After seven seasons in Green Bay, the Packers plan to release CB Jaire Alexander

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Green Bay Packers finished 11-6. That was third out of four teams in the NFC North. The Packers snuck into the playoffs as the #7 seed, 

Green Bay lost 22-10 to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. One talking point after the season was CB Jaire Alexander and his desire for a contract extension. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Packers plan to release Alexander after seven seasons.

Jaire Alexander will have to find a new team to play for in 2025


Injuries started to pile up for former Packers’ CB Jaire Alexander. Since the 2021 season, he has played in 34 of 68 possible games. In 2021, Alexander played in just four games due to a shoulder injury. He bounced back in 2022, starting 16 of 17 games for the Packers. However, the 28-year-old has played in just 14 games over his last two seasons. Seven in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Alexander missed 10 regular-season games in 2023. Nine to injury and one for a suspension. In 2024, Jaire Alexander played just seven games for Green Bay. He did not play in a regular-season game after November 17. Jaire Alexander needed surgery and went on the IR for the final week of the season. The injuries have piled up for Alexander, and the Packers were ready to move on.

The two sides tried negotiating a deal to keep Alexander in Green Bay. He was on the books for $17.5 million in 2025. None of that money was guaranteed. By releasing the two-time Pro Bowler, the Packers will add more than $17 million in cap space for the upcoming season. When healthy, Jaire Alexander is a playmaker on defense. His biggest hurdle over the last four seasons has been staying healthy enough to be on the field. Where will Jaire Alexander play in 2025?

