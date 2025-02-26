NFL

The Green Bay Packers are open to trading Jaire Alexander for the right price

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Packers finished 11-6. They made the postseason and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. Defensively, Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander only played seven games last season. 

He missed 11 games including the postseason for the Packers. The 28-year-old is one of the top players in his position when healthy. However, Alexander has failed to stay healthy over the last four seasons. NFL insiders have reported that Green Bay is open to trading Jaire Alexander for the right price.

Jaire Alexander is on the trade block this offseason


With the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Packers selected Jaire Alexander out of Louisville. He’s played in 78 games for Green Bay over seven seasons and has 76 starts. Alexander has proven to be a dynamic playmaker when on the field. Staying healthy has been his biggest obstacle since entering the league. Over his first three seasons, Alexander missed four games for the Packers.

Since 2021, he’s missed 28 games and has played in 34. Alexander played four games for Green Bay in 2021 due to a shoulder injury. Following that season, the Packers gave him a four-year, $84 million extension. In 2022, Alexander played in 16 of 17 games and was named to his second Pro Bowl. The 28-year-old played seven games in 2023 and another seven in 2024. He’s missed 14 regular season games over the last two years due to injury.

There is a split expected to happen this offseason between Jaire Alexander and the Packers. His inability to stay on the field matched with his price tag is enough for Green Bay to move on. Alexander has base salaries of $16.15 million in 2025 and $18.15 million in 2026. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said the Packers are open to moving Alexander for the right price. We’ll see if they’re able to trade him this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
