After one year away from the Chargers, Keenan Allen will return in 2025

The first 11 seasons of Keenan Allen’s career were spent with the Chargers. Following the 2023 season, Allen was unable to reach a deal with Los Angeles. Subsequently, they traded him to the Bears.

Keenan Allen lasted just one season in Chicago and was a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. Last Friday, the veteran WR worked out for the Chargers. Recently, NFL insiders announced Keenan Allen is returning to the Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal. It will be Allen’s 12th season with Los Angeles.

Keenan Allen will play for the Chargers in 2025 after a one-year absence

Reunion: Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen is signing with the #Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Agents Zeke Sandhu and Damarius Bilbo of @KlutchSports negotiated the deal for Allen, who is back with the team that drafted him in 2013. pic.twitter.com/LwpzGzg9hP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 5, 2025



With a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Chargers selected WR Keenan Allen out of Cal. Over 11 seasons, Allen has played in 139 games for Los Angeles and has made 134 starts. The 33-year-old leads the Chargers all-time in receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530). During his 2023 season, Allen set the single-season receptions record with 108.

That was despite Allen missing the final four games of the season due to a heel injury. After Allen’s 2023 campaign with the Chargers, the two sides were unable to reach a long-term contract. Allen was then traded to the Bears, where he played the 2024 season. He played in 15 of their 17 games and had 70 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns.

Keenan Allen in his last season as a Charger (2023): ⚡ 108 receptions (5th)

⚡ 1,243 receiving yards (11th)

⚡ 2.36 yards per route run (11th)

⚡ 87.4 receiving grade (11th) pic.twitter.com/t6ta4saV8T — PFF (@PFF) August 6, 2025

Following a one-year deal with Chicago in 2024, Keenan Allen was a free agent. After Mike Williams abruptly retired this offseason, it was a logical conclusion for the Chargers to reunite with Allen. Without Allen in 2024, Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey had a breakout season. He finished with 82 catches for 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey will be Justin Herbert’s top target again in 2025, but they’re adding a familiar face. That will be a bonus for Herbert. The young QB hasn’t thrown for 30 passing touchdowns in a season since 2021. Additionally, Herbert last threw for over 4,000 receiving yards in 2022. Can Keenan Allen help Justin Herbert reach the numbers he’s producing early in his career?