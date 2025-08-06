NFL

After one year away from the Chargers, Keenan Allen will return in 2025

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Keenan Allen Bears pic
Keenan Allen Bears pic

The first 11 seasons of Keenan Allen’s career were spent with the Chargers. Following the 2023 season, Allen was unable to reach a deal with Los Angeles. Subsequently, they traded him to the Bears. 

Keenan Allen lasted just one season in Chicago and was a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. Last Friday, the veteran WR worked out for the Chargers. Recently, NFL insiders announced Keenan Allen is returning to the Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal. It will be Allen’s 12th season with Los Angeles.

Keenan Allen will play for the Chargers in 2025 after a one-year absence


With a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Chargers selected WR Keenan Allen out of Cal. Over 11 seasons, Allen has played in 139 games for Los Angeles and has made 134 starts. The 33-year-old leads the Chargers all-time in receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530). During his 2023 season, Allen set the single-season receptions record with 108.

That was despite Allen missing the final four games of the season due to a heel injury. After Allen’s 2023 campaign with the Chargers, the two sides were unable to reach a long-term contract. Allen was then traded to the Bears, where he played the 2024 season. He played in 15 of their 17 games and had 70 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following a one-year deal with Chicago in 2024, Keenan Allen was a free agent. After Mike Williams abruptly retired this offseason, it was a logical conclusion for the Chargers to reunite with Allen. Without Allen in 2024, Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey had a breakout season. He finished with 82 catches for 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey will be Justin Herbert’s top target again in 2025, but they’re adding a familiar face. That will be a bonus for Herbert. The young QB hasn’t thrown for 30 passing touchdowns in a season since 2021. Additionally, Herbert last threw for over 4,000 receiving yards in 2022. Can Keenan Allen help Justin Herbert reach the numbers he’s producing early in his career?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Keenan Allen Bears pic
NFL

LATEST After one year away from the Chargers, Keenan Allen will return in 2025

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2025
Shedeur Sanders Browns pic
NFL
Shedeur Sanders will start Cleveland’s preseason opener vs. the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2025

Through free agency, trades, and the NFL draft,  the Browns added several QBs to their roster this offseason. In a trade with the Eagles, the Browns acquired QB Kenny Pickett….

Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Rams’ Matthew Stafford is ‘week-to-week’ due to a bulging disc in his back
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2025

The 2025 NFL season is one month away, and this is an important time for all 32 teams. Preseason action starts this Thursday, August 7. Sean McVay and the Rams…

Kaleb Johnson Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson is the third-string RB on their first 2025 depth chart
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2025
Teddy Bridgewater Lions pic
NFL
Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers for 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2025
Emeka Egbuka Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025
Caleb Williams Bears pic
NFL
Ben Johnson said the Bears’ offense on Sunday was ‘sloppier’ than anticipated
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025
Arrow to top