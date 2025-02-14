NFL

Adam Schefter says the Giants will not trade the third overall pick for Matthew Stafford

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Giants finished 3-14. It was a miserable season in New York and the team has the third overall pick in the 2024 draft. The biggest need for the Giants this offseason is quarterback. 

New York could use their first-round pick to select a QB in 2025. However, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd reported the Giants could potentially trade the #3 pick for Matthew Stafford. ESPN’s Adam Schefter quickly dispelled those rumors and said New York will not trade that pick for Stafford.

The Giants will not give up their first-round pick for Matthew Stafford


Recently, the Giants hired former Jaguars and Bills WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Hall was in Buffalo with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Additionally, he is the brother-in-law of Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford. When that was reported by Adam Schefter earlier this week, reports began to swirl. Fox Sports’ Collin Cowherd reported that the Giants could trade the #3 pick if Stafford becomes available.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said these rumors were not true. New York is not going to give up that kind of draft capital for a 37-year-old QB. The Giants are in a position to be able to draft a QB in 2025. Throughout the draft process this offseason, the team has been linked to Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Additionally, Schefter doesn’t believe the Rams want to part ways with Stafford. He claimed Los Angeles’ “top priority” is to re-sign Stafford this offseason. If that happens, all signs point to the Giants taking a QB in the draft. The Rams believe they can make it work with Stafford and rumors are he wants to be back in LA. New York drafting a QB and the Rams keeping Matthew Stafford is best for both parties.

Zach Wolpin

