Aaron Rodgers Says “I’m Not Going To San Fran” Amid Packers Future Uncertainty

Kyle Curran
Aaron Rodgers confirmed live on TV that he’s not going to the San Francisco 49ers, with the 39-year-old still unsure on his Green Bay Packers future. 

Rodgers was taking part in a hole-in-one challenge at the Pebble Beach Pro-AM, and was asked if he wanted to break any news to a nationwide TV audience.

“I’m not going to San Fran” was Rodgers’ response.

The 49ers have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy on rookie-scale contracts, so it looks unlikely that they’d pursue Rodgers via a trade with the Packers. Rodgers is set to be paid over $59 million next season, with a cap hit of $31.6 million.

San Francisco will likely opt to play their younger quarterbacks on cheap deals rather than spend way too much on a Rodgers trade when he’ll be 40 in the new season.

Rodgers has been linked with the move to California in the past, especially since he was born in North California, and played for the University of California.

It’s unclear where Rodgers will be heading for his 19th season in the league, with his Packers future not yet decided.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
