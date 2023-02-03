Aaron Rodgers Says “I’m Not Going To San Fran” Amid Packers Future Uncertainty

Aaron Rodgers confirmed live on TV that he’s not going to the San Francisco 49ers, with the 39-year-old still unsure on his Green Bay Packers future.

Rodgers was taking part in a hole-in-one challenge at the Pebble Beach Pro-AM, and was asked if he wanted to break any news to a nationwide TV audience.

“I’m not going to San Fran” was Rodgers’ response.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers confirms: “I’m not going to San Fran.”pic.twitter.com/b3ykhQUWeX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

The 49ers have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy on rookie-scale contracts, so it looks unlikely that they’d pursue Rodgers via a trade with the Packers. Rodgers is set to be paid over $59 million next season, with a cap hit of $31.6 million.

San Francisco will likely opt to play their younger quarterbacks on cheap deals rather than spend way too much on a Rodgers trade when he’ll be 40 in the new season.

Rodgers has been linked with the move to California in the past, especially since he was born in North California, and played for the University of California.

It’s unclear where Rodgers will be heading for his 19th season in the league, with his Packers future not yet decided.

