Aaron Donald Is In The “Best Shape Of His Life”

Los Angeles Rams standout defense lineman Aaron Donald claims to be in the best shape of his life after recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Rams DT Aaron Donald claims to be in the best shape of his life following ankle surgery (via Laura Schreffler). Do you expect Donald and the Rams to be competitive this season? pic.twitter.com/u34xugh76S — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 10, 2023

After a season the Rams organization want to forget, Aaron Donald and company look to have a bounce back season after being last in the NFC West just one year removed from their Super Bowl victory. Everything that could go wrong for the Rams did go wrong. The injuries piled up to most of their key offensive weapons. Quarterback Matthew Stafford only played in 9 games and wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a season ending ankle injury. Not to mention Aaron Donald only appeared in 11 games.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner had his worst season of his career if you take into account of the injury. In 11 games played Donald only had 5.0 sacks. Even though his season was sub-par, Donald was still the best defensive player on the field. Now if Donald is, in fact, in the best shape of his life then the NFL is going to be put on notice.

The Los Angeles Rams are +1100 to win the NFC West according to California sportsbooks.

The Rams, however, are in a tough division in the NFC West. They do have a chance to not be last in the division as the Cardinals seem to be the worst team in that division. However, the roster for the Rams other than Donald and a few others is not that great. The main thing the Rams need to do this season is to stay healthy. Maybe if all goes right they could sneak in as a Wild Card team, but even that can be considered far fetched.