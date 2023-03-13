NFL

5 Quarterbacks Find New Homes In NFL Free Agent Frenzy

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz jimmy garoppolo usatsi 19562992
rsz jimmy garoppolo usatsi 19562992

The 2023 NFL off-season promised an entertaining quarterback carousel long before it began, and there are even more fireworks than we anticipated in the early going.

We of course are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. He is the biggest available name during this cycle, though it is unclear whether he will return to the Packers, head to the Jets, or outright retire. If current reports are to be believed, then he’ll be playing in New York to start the 2023 season.

Garoppolo, Darnold Find New Homes As NFL Free Agency Begins

But other dominoes are starting to fall as far as QBs are concerned. Last week, it was Derek Carr who made the first move, agreeing to a deal to fill the vacancy that the Saints had at the position. And today, at the start of the legal tampering period, plenty of other quarterbacks found new homes, as well.

The biggest QB signing of the day was Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders to become their starting quarterback. The deal shores up the position for the team, but it is also yet another strong indication of Rodgers potentially heading to the Jets. Las Vegas was thought to be the only other team that had a shot at the former NFL MVP, but they’ve apparently begun to move on from that idea.

The three other quarterbacks that were signed on Monday will likely be playing backup roles, or at least battling in training camp for depth chart positioning.

The Miami Dolphins have needed a solid backup quarterback for the last few years due to the health of Tua Tagovailoa, and the Jacoby Brissett and Teddy Bridgewater experiments were not exactly successful. They opted to sign former Jets backup Mike White, who has shows the ability to provide a spark when he comes in in relief.

Stidham & Darnold Will Be Backups. What About Keenum?

Just before the Garoppolo signing, it was announced that Jarrett Stidham would sign with the Broncos. Stidham played in relief of Carr last season when a quarterback change was made for the Raiders, but he’ll play for the division rival Broncos in 2023 instead. He’ll be the backup to Russell Wilson.

Former number 3 overall pick Sam Darnold agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, essentially replacing Garoppolo on the roster. It makes for an even more interesting quarterback situation for the 49ers, as they now have Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Darnold all in the mix.

The guy who has the best chance of starting could be Case Keenum, depending on what Houston does in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Texans are undoubtedly looking for a young signal calling prospect, and they could find one with the second overall pick. Keenum could either be a one-year stop gap while they develop a youngster, or a veteran presence to provide a QB battle in training camp. Or both.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz b0mznbxvkaexi5yg2oaj
NFL

LATEST 3 Potential Destinations Should Dalvin Cook Leave The Vikings

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11min
rsz jimmy garoppolo usatsi 19562992
NFL
5 Quarterbacks Find New Homes In NFL Free Agent Frenzy
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  47min

The 2023 NFL off-season promised an entertaining quarterback carousel long before it began, and there are even more fireworks than we anticipated in the early going. We of course are…

Davis and Edmonds
NFL
Chicago Bears Sign Tremaine Edmonds And Nate Davis To Multi-Year Deals
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

The Chicago Bears keep the offseason spending spree going as they sign former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmonds and former Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis.   Bears are giving former…

Jimmy
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Jimmy Garoppolo
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NFL
Austin Ekeler Contract Talks Break Down, Requests Trade From Chargers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
Jonnu
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Trade For New England Patriots’ Tight End Jonnu Smith
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h
Baker
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Replace Tom Brady With Baker Mayfield
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 12 2023
Arrow to top