The NFL off-season is in full swing as we had a flurry of breaking news around the league last week as the free agency period kicked off.

There were big names like Derek Carr and Jalen Ramsey that were able to find new homes, and guys like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley who re-upped to return to their old teams.

But despite all the movement, there are still some interesting names left on the list of available free agents. The first wave of player signings is over, but it is in the later stages of the free agency period where the true team building can often be had.

5 NFL Running Backs Still Available After First Free Agency Wave

So who is left? We take a look at five running backs that are still available for the taking for NFL teams:

Ezekiel Elliot

Probably the biggest and most recognizable running backs left on the market is Ezekiel Elliot. He was somewhat of a late cut from the Cowboys, giving him less time to negotiate, but the writing was always on the wall. Elliot’s usage has gone down in recent years with the emergence of Tony Pollard, who the team recently re-signed.

There won’t be a lack of teams bidding for the services of a player who scored 26 touchdowns over the last 2 seasons.

Leonard Fournette

Another big running back name will be Leonard Fournette, though his services may not be in high of demand as Elliot’s. Fournette struggled as the Buccaneers did last season, averaging a full yard less per carry than the season before, finishing with 668 on 189 carries for the year. But he is still a solid pass-catching threat out of the backfield, and there will be a team that could use his particular skill set.

Where will Zeke Elliott play in 2023? pic.twitter.com/MIKQ4vPOj2 — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2023

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt has never been able to regain the powers that allowed him to rush for 1,300+ yards and 8 touchdowns during his rookie season. In fact, he doesn’t even have 1,000 rushing yards over the last two seasons combined. But he does score touchdowns and is still one of the better pass-catching backs in the league. Hunt played for the Browns for the last four seasons.

JD McKissic

McKissic suffered a neck injury that kept him out for the second half of the season in 2022, and he was a part of a running back room that was in constant rotation. He gained just 95 yards on the ground last year, though he played in just eight games and had 22 attempts. But like the others on this list, McKissic excels in catching passes out of the backfield. He caught 27 passes for 173 yards last season.

Mark Ingram

Ingram is not like the others on this list in that he is well over the age of 30 while none of the others are older than 29. But he apparently still has juice in the 33-year-old legs, as he had 78 touches in 10 games last year with the Saints. He is certainly no longer the NFL back he was in 2017, but he could still be a nice compliment signing behind a workhorse running back on the depth chart.

