49ers veteran TE George Kittle signed a massive four-year, $76.4 million extension

The San Francisco 49ers finished 6-11 in 2024. It’s their first time losing 11+ games since the 2018 season. This past season was derailed by injuries to key players.

San Francisco went 12-5 in 2023 and lost the Super Bowl to Kansas City. In 2024, they struggled to win consistently and missed the postseason entirely. Despite the step back, the 49ers still have solid pieces on their roster. That includes All-Pro TE George Kittle. Via the Bussin With the Boys podcast, Kittle announced he is signing a new extension with the Niners.

George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers

On January 5, George Kittle told ESPN, “My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career.” Kittle is one step closer to making that happen after signing his latest extension with the Niners. The 31-year-old announced on the Bussin With the Boys podcast that he signed a new extension. He’s under contract for four years, $76.4 million, and is guaranteed $40 million at signing.

The 2024 season was his sixth time in the last seven years being named a Pro Bowler. Kittle finished with 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. It was the fourth time in his career that he finished with 1,000+ receiving yards. Another goal George Kittle has is to be in the 49ers’ 10-year club. Since the team’s inception in 1946, there have been 51 players who have played 10 consecutive seasons for San Francisco.

Joe Staley was the last Niner to accomplish that in 2017. Kittle needs to play two more seasons to make it happen. He is one of four TEs in NFL history to have at least four seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards. The two-time first-team All-Pro has been a reliable player over his eight-year career with San Francisco. After being selected in the fourth round, Kittle is on the right path to having a Hall of Fame-worthy career.