NFL

49ers QB Brock Purdy asked for $65 million annually before agreeing smaller deal

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 25086880 168396541 lowres
USATSI 25086880 168396541 lowres

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy asked the team for $65 million annually on his new deal before agreeing to a smaller sum.

That’s according to ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported Purdy wanted to become the highest-paid player in league history per year.

Currently, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert earns the most money annually across the NFL at $60 million – and Purdy’s team initially requested $5 million above that mark.

Eventually, both parties settled on a five-year, $265 million contract to make Purdy the highest-paid player in franchise history, earning $53 million a season.

Since taking over as the team starter in Week 13 of 2022, Purdy ranks fourth in the NFL in QBR, third in total passing yards, first in yards per attempt and seventh in touchdown passes.

The 25-year-old’s numbers took a significant hit in 2024 as the 49ers missed Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams through injury, finishing with a 6-11 record.

Purdy’s teammate Fred Warner’s $63 million extension with San Francisco made him the highest-paid linebacker in the league.

Biggest NFL Annual Salaries 2025

  1. Justin Herbert (QB, LA Chargers) – $60 million
  2. Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills) – $58 million
  3. Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers) – $53 million
  4. Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins) – $51 million
  5. Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs) – $50 million
  6. Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys) – $47 million
  7. Deshaun Watson (QB, Cleveland Browns) – $46 million
  8. Matthew Stafford (QB, LA Rams) – $44 million
  9. Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens) – $43 million
  10. Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles) – $42 million

WATCH: The best plays of Brock Purdy’s career

Selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning him the title as ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ Purdy began his rookie year as third-string QB behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Due to that pair sustaining injuries, he started the final five regular season games and won each of them – playing a leading role in the 49ers’ ten-game winning streak to secure a division title before falling short in the NFC Championship.

He continued as the starting QB going forward and led the team to a conference championship in 2023, eventually losing in Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That season, Purdy led the league in multiple passing categories and set the franchise’s single-season passing yards record, earning Pro Bowl honors.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 25086880 168396541 lowres
NFL

LATEST 49ers QB Brock Purdy asked for $65 million annually before agreeing smaller deal

Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25380373 168396541 lowres
NFL
NFL owners set to ban Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ at league meeting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025

NFL owners are set to ban the Philadelphia Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ at a league meeting on Wednesday despite the Super Bowl champions’ best efforts to defend the play. The…

USATSI 25191439 168396541 lowres
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson targeting ‘dream’ gold medal at 2028 LA Olympics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is dreaming of winning a gold medal at the 2028 LA Olympics. Jefferson, widely considered the best receiver in the NFL, wants to represent…

Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL
Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers makes him the highest-paid LB in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Joe Thuney Bears gif
NFL
Chicago gave OL Joe Thuney a two-year extension with $33.5 million guaranteed at signing
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
USATSI 25080128 168396541 lowres
NFL
Kenny Pickett leading race in Cleveland Browns quarterback competition
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
USATSI 25162754 168396541 lowres
NFL
Patriots rejected multiple offers for second round draft pick used to select TreVeyon Henderson
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 19 2025
Arrow to top