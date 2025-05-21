San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy asked the team for $65 million annually on his new deal before agreeing to a smaller sum.

That’s according to ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported Purdy wanted to become the highest-paid player in league history per year.

Currently, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert earns the most money annually across the NFL at $60 million – and Purdy’s team initially requested $5 million above that mark.

Eventually, both parties settled on a five-year, $265 million contract to make Purdy the highest-paid player in franchise history, earning $53 million a season.

Since taking over as the team starter in Week 13 of 2022, Purdy ranks fourth in the NFL in QBR, third in total passing yards, first in yards per attempt and seventh in touchdown passes.

The 25-year-old’s numbers took a significant hit in 2024 as the 49ers missed Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams through injury, finishing with a 6-11 record.

Purdy’s teammate Fred Warner’s $63 million extension with San Francisco made him the highest-paid linebacker in the league.

Biggest NFL Annual Salaries 2025

Justin Herbert (QB, LA Chargers) – $60 million Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills) – $58 million Brock Purdy (QB, San Francisco 49ers) – $53 million Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Miami Dolphins) – $51 million Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs) – $50 million Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys) – $47 million Deshaun Watson (QB, Cleveland Browns) – $46 million Matthew Stafford (QB, LA Rams) – $44 million Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens) – $43 million Jalen Hurts (QB, Philadelphia Eagles) – $42 million

WATCH: The best plays of Brock Purdy’s career

A look at Brock Purdy’s top plays in his career 🍿 🎥: @49ers pic.twitter.com/WNkBsD8rMN — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 20, 2025

Selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning him the title as ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ Purdy began his rookie year as third-string QB behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Due to that pair sustaining injuries, he started the final five regular season games and won each of them – playing a leading role in the 49ers’ ten-game winning streak to secure a division title before falling short in the NFC Championship.

He continued as the starting QB going forward and led the team to a conference championship in 2023, eventually losing in Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That season, Purdy led the league in multiple passing categories and set the franchise’s single-season passing yards record, earning Pro Bowl honors.