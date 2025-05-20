NFL

Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers makes him the highest-paid LB in the NFL

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the 49ers went 6-11. They were last in the NFC West and missed the playoffs after making the Super Bowl in 2023. Ahead of next season, the team has re-signed several key players. 

That includes Brock Purdy and George Kittle. On Monday, NFL insiders announced that LB Fred Warner also received an extension this offseason. He got a three-year, $63 million deal to make him the highest-paid LB in the NFL. Warner was guaranteed $56 million at signing.

Fred Warner is now the NFL’s highest-paid LB entering the 2025 season


Twenty-eight-year-old Fred Warner is now under contract with the 49ers through the 2029 season. He was a third-round pick by the San Francisco in 2918 out of BYU. Warner has started all 115 games he’s played for the Niners over seven seasons. The All-Pro LB has missed just one game in his professional career. He’s played all 17 games over the last three years for the Niners.

In four of his last five seasons, Warner has been named first-team All-Pro at LB. On Monday, NFL insiders announced that Fred Warner received a three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers. He was set to have a cap hit of $29.17 million in 2025 and $26.71 million in 2026. Now that Warner has signed a new deal, those numbers are expected to decrease.

Last season, Fred Warner played with a small fracture in his ankle for the final 13 games. Luckily, Warner did not require offseason surgery and said he felt “great” when returning for the offseason program. There are no concerns for his injury heading into 2025, and Warner is expected to be a stalwart at LB for the 49ers. Can the team bounce back after a losing record and missing the playoffs in 2024?

