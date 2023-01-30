The San Francisco 49ers season ended last night, after they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. This means that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is free to interview with the Houston Texans once again.

There’s growing hopes around the Texans camp that Ryans will be their new head coach later this week, and he’ll be in Houston for a second interview this week, after impressing massively on the first.

With the #49ers season over, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will visit Houston this week for a second interview and if all goes well, he’s expected to become the #Texans new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

The Texans first interviewed Ryans on January 20, ahead of the 49ers’ playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ryans played linebacker in Houston for six seasons, and is reportedly very keen on becoming their head coach. He has been part of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff since 2017, and has been the team’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

The 49ers finished the 2022 season with the top-ranked defence thanks to Ryans work on the defensive side of things, and his players were emotional when realising it was likely the last time that Ryans had coached them.

Linebacker Fred Warner said: “I hadn’t thought about it up to this point because obviously you think you’re going to win it all.

“Seeing him was emotional. It was the first time it kind of hit me that this was the last one with him. We came into this thing together, and I owe everything to him. He’s the reason I’m the player I am today.”

