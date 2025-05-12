The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football showdown in the 2025 NFL season opener.

2025 NFL Season Opener

The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles will host their bitter NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in the league’s Week 1 Thursday Night Football primetime opener.

The NFL confirmed the matchup will take place on Thursday, September 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, honoring the tradition of having the reigning champions start the NFL season at home.

Eagles vs Cowboys Rivalry

The league couldn’t have picked a more intense rivalry to start the season. The Eagles–Cowboys feud remains one of the NFL’s most heated matchups, fueled by decades of on-field clashes—and often, off-field chaos.

In fact, their rivalry reached a fever pitch during a December 2023 game, when a crowd brawl erupted at AT&T Stadium, drawing national attention as fans of both teams clashed in the concourse during a heated Sunday night showdown.

While that game ended with a decisive Cowboys win, Philadelphia flipped the script in 2024, dominating both of last season’s contests.

The Eagles outscored Dallas by a combined 75–13 and will look to continue that dominance when the two teams meet in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Dallas Cowboys New Era Under Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys enter 2025 with something to prove after a disappointing 7–10 season in 2024 that led to the firing of long-time head coach Mike McCarthy.

His replacement, Brian Schottenheimer, formerly the team’s offensive coordinator, will make his debut as head coach in one of the toughest environments in football.

New wide receiver George Pickens, acquired in a high-profile offseason trade, is also set to make his Cowboys debut. With Dak Prescott back under center and a revamped offense, Dallas is hoping to open the season with an upset.

Philadelphia Eagles Start Super Bowl Title Defense at Home

Fresh off a dominant 40–22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles are looking to prove they can stay on top of the NFL.

Their 14–3 regular season record last year set the tone, followed by postseason wins over the Packers, Rams, and Commanders.

The 2025 opener offers fans their first look at the team’s retooled defense, which underwent significant personnel changes during the offseason. Head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to start strong and keep the momentum going.

2025 NFL Week 1: How to Watch Cowboys vs Eagles Season Opener

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NFL+