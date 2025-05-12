NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys to Open 2025 NFL Season in Week 1 Primetime

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL Season Opener: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
NFL Season Opener: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football showdown in the 2025 NFL season opener.

2025 NFL Season Opener

The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles will host their bitter NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in the league’s Week 1 Thursday Night Football primetime opener.

The NFL confirmed the matchup will take place on Thursday, September 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, honoring the tradition of having the reigning champions start the NFL season at home.

Eagles vs Cowboys Rivalry

The league couldn’t have picked a more intense rivalry to start the season. The Eagles–Cowboys feud remains one of the NFL’s most heated matchups, fueled by decades of on-field clashes—and often, off-field chaos.

In fact, their rivalry reached a fever pitch during a December 2023 game, when a crowd brawl erupted at AT&T Stadium, drawing national attention as fans of both teams clashed in the concourse during a heated Sunday night showdown.

While that game ended with a decisive Cowboys win, Philadelphia flipped the script in 2024, dominating both of last season’s contests.

The Eagles outscored Dallas by a combined 75–13 and will look to continue that dominance when the two teams meet in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Dallas Cowboys New Era Under Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys enter 2025 with something to prove after a disappointing 7–10 season in 2024 that led to the firing of long-time head coach Mike McCarthy.

His replacement, Brian Schottenheimer, formerly the team’s offensive coordinator, will make his debut as head coach in one of the toughest environments in football.

New wide receiver George Pickens, acquired in a high-profile offseason trade, is also set to make his Cowboys debut. With Dak Prescott back under center and a revamped offense, Dallas is hoping to open the season with an upset.

Philadelphia Eagles Start Super Bowl Title Defense at Home

Fresh off a dominant 40–22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles are looking to prove they can stay on top of the NFL.

Their 14–3 regular season record last year set the tone, followed by postseason wins over the Packers, Rams, and Commanders.

The 2025 opener offers fans their first look at the team’s retooled defense, which underwent significant personnel changes during the offseason. Head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to start strong and keep the momentum going.

2025 NFL Week 1: How to Watch Cowboys vs Eagles Season Opener

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
TV: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NFL+

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd
Author Image

James Lloyd

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Derek Carr Saints pic
NFL

LATEST Who will be the QB for the Saints in 2025 after Derek Carr announced his retirement?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025
NFL Season Opener: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys to Open 2025 NFL Season in Week 1 Primetime
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 12 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football showdown in the 2025 NFL season opener. 2025 NFL Season Opener The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia…

Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
NFL
Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025

Jaxson Dart has his eyes on the starting QB role for the New York Giants. But what he really wants is to play for a winner.  Jaxson Dart’s first steps…

Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
NFL
Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025
Joron Hudson and Bill Belichick
NFL
Why have the UNC Tar Heels banned Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, from the football facility?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025
Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1
NFL
NFL Schedule Release 2025: Who Will The Philadelphia Eagles Play In NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Opener?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025
Dallas Goedert Eagles pic
NFL
Veteran TE Dallas Goedert restructured his contract to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Arrow to top