2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter Banking On A Top-10 Selection

Anthony R. Cardenas
Georgia has been one of the top teams in college football for the last half-decade, and have sent a great deal of defensive prospects into the NFL. This year will be no different, as Jalen Carter looks to be the latest Bulldog defender taken in the top-10.

In fact, he’s counting on it.

Jalen Carter Only Speaking To Teams With Top-10 Picks

Carter has been a part of a historically dominant front line for Georgia’s defense for the last three years, and had an outstanding performance last season. He is an outstanding run stopper, and knows how to get after the quarterback, too. Carter had six sacks over the last two years, and a combined 15.5 tackles for loss.

He was a unanimous selection as an All-American in 2022, and was named First Team All-SEC.

After the highly touted edge rusher Will Anderson from Alabama, Carter figures to be one of the next defensive players to be taken off of the draft board. There will be an obvious run at quarterbacks near the top, as it is possible that 4 of the first 5 picks are offensive signal callers.

But there won’t be too many teams that pass on the opportunity to add Jalen Carter to their defensive front, and he is projected to be selected in the top-10.

Carter Projected To Be Selected 6th Overall

Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus is so confident in his client’s abilities that he is only holding interviews with teams that currently hold picks within the first ten.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,” Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.”

Many draft experts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper, have Carter pegged as the 6th overall pick, being selected by the Lions.

Carter has already had two visits with teams in the top-10. The Eagles will be looking to rebuild their defensive line while holding the 10th overall pick, and have already had conversations with Carter. He met with the Bears, who hold the 9th overall pick, on Monday.

The Raiders hold the 7th pick and the Falcons the 8th, but both teams could be looking to add future QB prospects in this year’s rich draft.

There is a blemish on Jalen Carter’s draft profile, stemming from his involvement in the car accident that resulted in the death of two people. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will be on April 27th and will be held in Kansas City.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
