John Terry sends message to Aston Villa fans ahead of Manchester United clash

Aston Villa visit Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United, and the players will be more than keen to leave with all three points.
The Midlands outfit handed Newcastle United a 2-0 defeat on Monday to secure their fourth win of the Premier League campaign, and they will fancy their chances of upsetting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.
The Red Devils were held to a 3-3 draw at Sheffield United at the weekend, and despite the array of talented players within their squad, not many will bet against Villa getting a result.
Villa assistant manager John Terry is ready to renew hostilities with Man. Utd, and the Chelsea legend has sent a message to the fans ahead of Sunday’s clash.
Terry has been tasked with improving Villa’s defence, and after watching them keep a clean sheet against the Magpies on Monday, the former centre-back will hope they can come out tops against a tough opponent at Manchester.
Dean Smith’s men have conceded 20 league goals thus far, but have scored the same number of league goals (19) as the Red Devils, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against such a quality attack.