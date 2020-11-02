Gabriel Agbonlahor sends message to Aston Villa fans after Southampton result

Gabriel Agbonlahor has taken to Twitter to send a message to Aston Villa fans following the defeat to Southampton at the weekend.

The former Villa striker has urged the Villans’ fans not to worry too much or panic following losses to Leeds United and Southampton.





Dean Smith’s side went down 4-3 to Southampton at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was Villa’s second successive league loss following a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at home.

However, Smith’s team won their opening four league matches and are seventh in the standings at the moment with 12 points from six matches.

Unfollowing a few pages on here I can’t believe how miles off it some villa fans are?? How dare u complain after the start the lads have had? Southampton and Leeds will beat loads of teams this year 👍🏾 — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) November 2, 2020

Match Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Villa Park on Sunday, hosts Villa had 56% of the possession, took 19 shots of which 10 were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Southampton had 44% of the possession, took nine shots of which four were on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.

Staying positive

True, Villa have lost their past two Premier League matches, but that is no reason to panic.

Leeds have been superb this season and held Manchester City to a draw and pushed Liverpool hard.

Southampton have a good team who recently beat Everton 2-0 at home and drew with Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the league.

Villa will return to action this coming Sunday when they take on Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners have just beaten Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the league, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be favourites against the Villans.

However, Villa fans should stay positive, especially as they have some superb attacking players such as Ollie Watkins, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish.