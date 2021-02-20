Dean Smith reacts to the reported interest in Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been recently linked with a move to Tottenham and Liverpool.

The 23-year-old centre back has been in outstanding form for the West Midlands club and he has helped them keep 12 clean sheets in the Premier League so far.





It is hardly a surprise that the top Premier League clubs are keen on signing him at the end of the season and manager Dean Smith has now responded to the transfer interest in the player.

Smith has revealed that Konsa is a focused individual who is unlikely to be distracted with all the transfer talk.

The Villa manager has also revealed that he will speak to the young defender regarding the reported rumours.

Smith was quoted saying (via Birmingham Mail): “He certainly won’t get distracted. I’m not sure Ezri reads any newspapers but he’s probably seen it online I would have thought, somewhere. But, I’ll certainly give him a little bit of a ribbing about it and I’m sure the lads have already!”.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can convince Konsa to continue at the club beyond this summer. The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and the Villa defender could prove to be a quality long term addition for them.

The 23-year-old could be tempted to play European football with the top Premier League clubs soon and Villa will have to be more ambitious as a club if they want to hold on to elite young talents like Konsa.