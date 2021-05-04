Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish tells Prince William when he should be back from injury

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish has suggested in a chat with Prince William that he could return to fitness within the next ‘week or 10 days’.

Grealish has been out of action since February and his absence has coincided with a drop off in form from Aston Villa.





The Englishman had scored six goals and assisted 12 in 22 Premier League appearances this season before a shin injury halted his campaign.

The Villians now sit 10th in the Premier League table but are still within touching distance of Arsenal and Everton above them.

With Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all to come, Villa could do with Grealish returning from injury sooner rather than later.

Now, as he revealed to Prince William on Tuesday, Grealish could be back within the next 10 days.

Speaking to the Duke of Cambridge, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Grealish said he hoped he would be back within a week or 10 days.

“I haven’t actually got a date yet but I’m going to London on Thursday,” Grealish explained.

“I’m hoping a week or 10 days.”

That could see Grealish return for Aston Villa’s clash with Everton on May 13.

SL View – Will Grealish be selected for England at the Euros?

Gareth Southgate will have a big decision to make in regards to Jack Grealish’s European Championships inclusion this summer.

While Jack looked a shoo-in for a spot in England’s squad before his injury, the midfielder has been out of action for a fair chunk of the Premier League season.

Players of a similar skill set such as Mason Mount have only gone from strength to strength in that time, which could cause an issue for Grealish.

However, if we are basing Grealish purely on his ability before the February injury, Gareth Southgate simply has to include him in the squad.

Only time will tell if the Villa man has done enough to impress the national team boss.

