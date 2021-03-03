Aston Villa fans react to Ahmed Elmohamady’s display vs Sheffield United

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane earlier tonight.

Dean Smith’s men came into this game on the back of an impressive win over Leeds United, and they were expected to build on that result.


David McGoldrick scored a vital first-half goal to hand his side a priceless win.

The Blades managed to defend the final half-hour with ten men after Phil Jagielka was sent off around the 57th minute.

The likes of John McGinn and Ollie Watkins spurned decent chances to score for the visitors.

The fans will be particularly disappointed with the defensive performance of experienced full-back Ahmed Elmohamady.

The 74-cap Egyptian international made a slow start to the game, and he put the midfield under constant pressure with his poor passing.

Villa missed the quality of Matty Cash and Elmohamady was also responsible for United’s goal. The defender was asleep at the back post for McGoldrick’s winner. His lapse in concentration cost his side all three points.

Here is what the Villa fans had to say about his performance.

Read: Smith reveals his plan to get the best out of 26-yr-old Aston Villa ace.