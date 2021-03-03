Aston Villa fans react to Ahmed Elmohamady’s display vs Sheffield United

Aston Villa crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane earlier tonight.

Dean Smith’s men came into this game on the back of an impressive win over Leeds United, and they were expected to build on that result.





David McGoldrick scored a vital first-half goal to hand his side a priceless win.

The Blades managed to defend the final half-hour with ten men after Phil Jagielka was sent off around the 57th minute.

The likes of John McGinn and Ollie Watkins spurned decent chances to score for the visitors.

The fans will be particularly disappointed with the defensive performance of experienced full-back Ahmed Elmohamady.

The 74-cap Egyptian international made a slow start to the game, and he put the midfield under constant pressure with his poor passing.

Villa missed the quality of Matty Cash and Elmohamady was also responsible for United’s goal. The defender was asleep at the back post for McGoldrick’s winner. His lapse in concentration cost his side all three points.

Here is what the Villa fans had to say about his performance.

Wish Elmohamady would hurry up and retire so I don’t have to watch him play again — Owen Hamblett (@OHamblett) March 3, 2021

Villa players thinking they can just turn up and win. Elmohamady literally allowing the opposition to score. This is appalling. — Andrew Raeburn (@andrew_raeburn) March 3, 2021

My player ratings:

Martinez: 5

Elmo: 0 go away

Konsa: 8 🌟

Mings: 8

Targett: 6

Mcginn: 6.5

Nakamba: 6

Bert: 6

Ramsey : 6.5

Anwar: 2

Watkins: 4 Subs

Barkley: tosh 3

Sanson: 4 Terrible all around. — Alex (@AVFC__Alex) March 3, 2021

Elmohamady has been comical this game😭😭 — Tom (@tom_avfc1) March 3, 2021

Elmohamady genuinely looks like they’ve just picked him from Aston Park to come and have a kick around with the lads. Absolutely woeful. — Simon Lines (@simonlines) March 3, 2021

Elmohamady completed more statue impersonations (4) in the first half, than any other player. Standing still to his way to success — JayUTV🥜 (@JayUTV) March 3, 2021

Disaster performance really. Absolutely terrible from Elmohamady for the Sheffield United goal and a dreadful creative performance throughout the whole 90. Chance wasted. — Villa Analytics (@VillaAnalytics) March 3, 2021

Read: Smith reveals his plan to get the best out of 26-yr-old Aston Villa ace.