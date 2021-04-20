Agent reckons Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is better off silent on the Super League in order not to hamper big-six move

The emergence of a planned breakaway European Super League has dominated football conversations since Sunday, and it is safe to say that most fans are not pleased with the idea.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have decided to pull out of the European Club Association, joining Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan in creating the Super League.

Most football players do not appear excited with the idea too, and while the likes of Ander Herrera, Mesut Ozil, Daniel Podence, Bruno Fernandes and James Milner have publicly expressed their displeasure, some are not able or willing to.

A football agent reckons doing so could hinder their chances of joining the big Super League clubs, name-dropping Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in the argument.

“Say you’re Jack Grealish and you have an opinion, do you dare say it?,” the agent expressed his personal view to The Athletic.

“If you do, you could lose your transfer to one of those clubs. There’s a reason to stay tight-lipped.”

Grealish has been frequently linked with transfer moves to Man Utd, Man City and Spurs, and it is understandable if he is careful on how he expresses his view on such a volatile and controversial matter.

The Villa star is not likely looking to spend the rest of his career at the Midlands outfit, and any subtle dig at any of the Premier League big boys could potentially cost him a move.

Real Madrid linked Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are not likely to join the Super League debate anytime soon either.

Grealish has hinted at not being keen on the idea too, liking Ozil’s post on Twitter, but he will be careful not to engage with any posts involving any of the big-six.

Villa will be hoping to retain the services of the attacking midfielder beyond this summer, though, but it will be exciting to see how the whole Super League drama influences subsequent transfer windows.

In other news, Liverpool reportedly keen on Villa star.