The Baltimore Ravens have released Justin Tucker after 13 years, with one of the league’s best kickers currently under investigation for improper conduct.

Justin Tucker released by the Ravens

There is no doubt that the current Justin Tucker scandal is one of the biggest that has ever come to light in the NFL.

Despite Baltimore officially reporting that Tucker was released as part of a “football decision”, the accusations against the kicker have been made well known to the public.

The 13-year veteran has been accused of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions with multiple masseuses from the Baltimore area making serious claims.

With 16 therapists accusing Tucker of inappropriate behaviour between 2012 and 2016, it seems like the Ravens were given no choice but to drop their kicker.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker,” said Ravens general manager, Eric DeCosta, in a statement.

Ravens release K Justin Tucker. pic.twitter.com/ZMaQNq5ybn — NFL (@NFL) May 5, 2025

“We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

Tucker played with the Ravens for all of his 13 years in the NFL and he holds the record for longest field goal in league history at 66 yards. With the scandal still very much unresolved, there is no telling whether Tucker will ever make a return to the football field.

Ravens sign rookie kicker

With Tucker definitely out of the picture going forward, the Ravens had to move quick to get a kicker in as preseason is just over two months away.

Baltimore has already got a star lined up to replace Tucker in the upcoming 2025 season as they drafted top prospect Tyler Loop.

Keeping you in the Loop, he’s headed to Baltimore❗ @tyler_loop pic.twitter.com/2WfAvVEZ81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 26, 2025

Loop was selected No. 186 overall from Arizona, where he spent four years at college before coming one of the most sought-after kickers in this year’s draft.

The 24-year-old officially became the first kicker to be drafted in Ravens franchise history showing just how desperate Baltimore was to find a Tucker replacement amid his current investigation.

Loop ended his college career with an 83.3% accuracy on 80 attempts and he also holds the record for longest completion at Arizona with 62-yards.