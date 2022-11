Week 13 Complete College Football TV Schedule – Where and When to Watch Every Game This Weekend

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

With Bowl Season rapidly approaching, and championship berths up for grabs, you may want to watch a lot of college football this Thanksgiving weekend. Luckily for you, we have you covered. Whether you want to know the kick-off time of the big game or what channel your small school is on, we have the information. Read on for the complete college football schedule for week 13 where we tell you where and when to watch every NCAAF game.

This weekend’s biggest NCAA football games

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss | Thursday, 7 PM | ESPN

Tulane vs. Cincinnati | Friday, 12 PM | ABC

Baylor vs. Texas | Friday, 12 PM | ESPN

NC State vs. North Carolina | Friday, 3:30 PM | ABC

Florida vs. Florida State | Friday, 7:30 PM | ABC

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia | Saturday, 12 PM | ESPN

Michigan vs. Ohio State | Saturday, 12 PM | FOX

South Carolina vs. Clemson | Saturday, 12 PM | ABC

Auburn vs. Alabama | Saturday, 3:30 PM | CBS

Oregon vs. Oregon State | Saturday, 3:30 PM | ABC

Notre Dame vs. USC | 7:30 PM | ABC

Complete Week 13 TV Schedule

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech — Canceled

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball State vs. Miami (Ohio) | 7 PM | ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Ohio | 7 PM | ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 24

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama State | 3 PM | ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss | 7 PM | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25

Tulane vs. Cincinnati | 12 PM | ABC

Baylor vs. Texas | 12 PM | ESPN

Utah State vs. Boise State | 12 PM | CBS

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan | 12 PM | CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Western Michigan | 12 PM | ESPNU

Arizona State vs. Arizona | 3 PM | Fox Sports 1

NC State vs. North Carolina | 3:30 PM | ABC

Arkansas vs. Missouri | 3:30 PM | CBS

New Mexico vs. Colorado State | 3:30 PM | CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Iowa | 4 PM | Big Ten Network

UCLA vs. Cal | 4:30 PM | FOX

Florida vs. Florida State | 7:30 PM | ABC

Wyoming vs. Fresno State | 10 PM | Fox Sports 1

Saturday, Nov. 26

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia | 12 PM | ESPN

Michigan vs. Ohio State | 12 PM | FOX

South Carolina vs. Clemson | 12 PM | ABC

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State | 12 PM | ESPN2

Army vs. UMass | 12 PM | ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. Liberty | 12 PM | ESPN+

Rutgers vs. Maryland | 12 PM | Big Ten Networks

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison | 12 PM | ESPNU

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama | 12 PM | ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Marshall | 12 PM | ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic | 12 PM | CBS Sports Network

Elon vs. Furman (FCS Rd. 1) | 12 PM | ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Temple | 1 PM | ESPN+

Kent State vs. Buffalo | 1 PM | ESPN+

Akron vs. Northern Illinois | 1:30 PM | ESPN3

Rice vs. North Texas | 2 PM | ESPN+

Grambling vs. Southern (New Orleans) | 2 PM | NBC

St. Francis (PA) vs. Delaware (FCS Rd. 1) | 2 PM | ESPN+

Fordham vs. New Hampshire (FCS Rd. 1) | 2 PM | ESPN+

Davidson vs. Richmond (FCS Rd. 1) | 2 PM | ESPN+

Louisville vs. Kentucky | 3 PM | SEC Network

Troy vs. Arkansas State | 3 PM | ESPN+

Auburn vs. Alabama | 3:30 PM | CBS

Oregon vs. Oregon State | 3:30 PM | ABC

Wake Forest vs. Duke | 3:30 PM | ACC Network

Illinois vs. Northwestern | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Networks

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin | 3:30 PM | ESPN

Purdue vs. Indiana | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Networks

Hawai’i vs. San Jose State | 3:30 PM | Spectrum Sports PPV

UAB vs. Louisiana Tech | 3:30 PM | CBS Sports Network

UTEP vs. UTSA | 3:30 PM | Stadium

Memphis vs. SMU | 3:30 PM | ESPN2

Iowa State vs. TCU | 4 PM | FOX

Michigan State vs. Penn State | 4 PM | Fox Sports 1

Utah vs. Colorado | 4 PM | Pac-12 Network

North Dakota vs. Weber State (FCS Rd. 1) | 4 PM | ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe | 5 PM | ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Texas State | 5 PM | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky (FCS Rd. 1) | 5 PM | ESPN+

Nevada vs. UNLV | 6 PM | Mountain West Network

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern | 6 PM | ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. FIU | 6 PM | ESPN3

LSU vs. Texas A&M | 7 PM | ESPN

UCF vs. South Florida | 7 PM | ESPN2

Idaho vs. Southeastern Louisiana (FCS Rd. 1) | 7 PM | ESPN+

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 PM | SEC Network

Notre Dame vs. USC | 7:30 PM | ABC

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech | 7:30 PM | Fox Sports 1

Syracuse vs. Boston College | 7:30 PM | ESPN3

Tulsa vs. Houston | 7:30 PM | ESPNU

Kansas vs. Kansas State | 8 PM | FOX

Pittsburgh vs. Miami (FL) | 8 PM | ACC Network

Air Force vs. San Diego State | 9 PM | CBS Sports Network

Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana (FCS Rd. 1) | 10 PM | ESPN2

Washington vs. Washington State | 10:30 PM | ESPN

BYU vs. Stanford | 11 PM | Fox Sports 1